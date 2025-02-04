From Ke Huy Quan to Josh Brolin, the Goonies cast 40 years later: then vs now in photos

It's been 40 years, but it looks like the child stars from The Goonies remain as close as ever, as evidenced by their latest reunion.

The stars of the classic 1985 adventure comedy came together to celebrate one of their own, Ke Huy Quan, at his hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, February 3.

Just months before the film's milestone 40th anniversary this June, his co-stars Kerri Green, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman and Jeff Cohen, plus Goonies screenplay writer Chris Columbus, were on hand to celebrate their friend at the event, which also served as a premiere for his new movie, Love Hurts.

© Getty Images The stars of "The Goonies" reunited to celebrate Ke Huy Quan's new movie premiere

Take a look at how the stars of The Goonies have changed from then to now, plus a snapshot of what their major career highlights since…

© Getty Images Ke Huy Quan Following his child acting roles in Goonies and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), Ke, now 53, took a nearly two-decade hiatus from acting to work as a stunt choreographer and assistant director. However, he returned to acting in 2021, and 2022's Everything Everywhere All At Once cemented his place back in Hollywood, earning him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

© Getty Images Josh Brolin Following a decline in his career in the '90s and early 2000s, Josh, now 56, experienced a major comeback with the Oscar-winning No Country for Old Men in 2007, and earned a nod of his own for 2008's Milk. MORE: Meet Barbra Streisand's 4 kids: from her famous son, to Josh Brolin, to her stepson's tragic life He has since earned success through various franchise turns, including Thanos in the Avengers movies, Cable in Deadpool 2, and Gurney Halleck in Dennis Villeneuve's Dune movies.

© Getty Images Corey Feldman Corey, now 53, was a major teen star of the 1980s, thanks to movies like The Lost Boys, Stand by Me, Gremlins, License to Drive and Dream a Little Dream, also thanks to his friendship with late fellow teen idol Corey Haim. He also has released six albums. However, he faced controversy over allegations of sexual misconduct and his heavily scrutinized relationships with Haim and Michael Jackson. He now remains out of the public eye save for the occasional concert appearance.

© Getty Images Kerri Green Kerri, now 58, made her film debut in Goonies and followed that up with appearances in other '80s flicks like Summer Rental (also 1985), Lucas (1986) and Three for the Road (1987). She also co-wrote and directed the film Bellyfruit in 1999. However, she took a break from acting to study art at Vassar College and now leads her life out of the spotlight, last making an appearance on-screen in 2012's Complacent.