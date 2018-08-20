Harry Potter stars reunite for co-star's wedding - see all the photos from the reunion Afshan Azad played Padma Patil in the Harry Potter film franchise

Having found fame in the Harry Potter movies 13 years ago, Afshan Azad made sure her favourite co-stars Bonnie Wright and Katie Leung were there to support her on her big day. The 29-year-old, who played Padma Patil in the popular franchise, tied the knot to her partner Nabil last week. Celebrating the festivities in a traditional Bangladeshi wedding, the bride looked absolutely incredible in a red and gold sequinned lengha (a full ankle-length skirt with a top). A few days later, the happy couple toasted their nuptials with a lavish reception. "Over the moon to have been there with you today Afshan. We love you so much! Congratulations to you and Nabil, wishing you so much joy in your married life together," wrote Bonnie, who played Ginny Weasley.

Katie, who starred as Harry Potter's first love Cho Chang, took to Instagram to say: "Celebrating our beautiful bride @afshanazad's special day." For the party, newlywed Afshan opted for a floor-length off-white gown, complete with a veil and encrusted detailing. A few days prior, she posted a heartfelt message as she thanked her loved ones for their support. "Incredibly blessed. After a year of planning on my own, the tears and tantrums, today was an absolute dream," she said. "Married and moved out of Manchester to start my new life. Thank you to my incredible family and friends, without you I’m nothing. Best wedding ever, even if I do say so myself! Keep us in your prayers."

The Manchester-born beauty, whose family is originally from Bangladesh, was cast in Harry Potter in 2005; she played a young witch in the same year as Harry Potter at Hogwarts and had a twin called Parvati Patil. After landing the coveted part, Afshan said via Manchester Evening Standard: "It was the best experience of my life. I was a bit star-struck - I was a big Harry Potter fan." She added: "I never in a million years thought anyone from Manchester was going to get it. And I never thought I would get it."

