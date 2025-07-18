Drew Barrymore delights fans with surprise A-list reunion

Drew Barrymore couldn't have been happier to reunite with her close friend Cameron Diaz at a Hamptons event, proving that their decades-long bond was just as strong as ever.

The talk show host posted a picture to social media of the pair laughing with each other at Cameron's Avaline event, to celebrate the launch of her and co-founder Katherine Power's collaboration with Stella McCartney.

Together at last

© Instagram Drew and Cameron reunited at the Avaline wine event

The actress, who launched the wine brand in 2020, debuted a limited edition French rosé in the Hamptons and invited a slew of famous faces for the occasion.

Stars like Andy Cohen, Emma Roberts and Alexandra Daddario were all in attendance and bore witness to Drew and Cameron's reunion.

The blonde beauty sported a double-breasted jacket and wide-leg trousers from Stella's Spring 2026 collection for the event, while Drew opted for a gray linen shirt, striped pants and a wide-brimmed hat.

© Getty The pair have been best friends for decades

"I love you @camerondiaz! @avaline," she captioned the Instagram post, which quickly garnered thousands of comments. Fans rejoiced at their reunion, after the pair had starred in Charlie's Angels together in 2000 alongside Lucy Liu, followed by its 2003 sequel Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.

Amongst a sea of Charlie's Angels GIF sets, one fan wrote, "CHARLIE'S ANGELS 3," while another added, "The two of you together is an iconic duo."

"Two goddesses," exclaimed another, while a fourth fan commented, "Always good to have a close friend you can count on! You both look great!"

Friends forever

© Getty Images They starred in Charlie's Angels together

Drew and Cameron have been friends for decades, and shared a close bond even before Charlie's Angels.

In January, the mom of two posted a sweet tribute to her pal on Instagram, writing, "And all I have to do is stand in front of her and she sees everything I am, everything I stand for," alongside a carousel of photos throughout the years.

She continued, "There's a level of seeing I've never really had before in my life. She looks at me and she sees me."

© WireImage Drew shared that they were there for each other "in the small moments"

Drew previously opened up about the importance of their connection in a livestream, reiterating that they keep each other's feet on the ground.

"The thing that I love about our friendship is that we have been there in all the big and important moments," she said. "We've also been there in the small moments and the casual moments, and the reason we are such good friends is because it's real and we go through real stuff with each other."

"It's not a Hollywood fairytale," she added. "We've experienced birth, life, death, marriage, divorce — highs and lows, work, boyfriends, friends, travel — there is nothing we haven't done together."

Comeback queen

© Getty Images Cameron returned to Hollywood in 2025

2025 saw Cameron make a comeback to Hollywood following a decade-long departure to focus on raising her family, with 2014's Annie being her final project. She married rocker Benji Madden in 2015, and they share a five-year-old daughter, Raddix, and a 15-month-old son, Cardinal.

The 52-year-old returned with the Jamie Foxx-led comedy Back in Action, which dropped on Netflix in January. When asked if she was back for good, Cameron explained that she was open to anything.

"I don't know how I view it. It's hard to say," she told Empire. "If I say it, then it becomes this thing. I reserve the right to say no to doing a movie ever again, and I reserve the right to say yes if I decide to. I'm not defining anything. I'm just open to whatever makes sense for me and my family at any given moment."

To learn more about Cameron's family life, watch below...