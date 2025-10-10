Prime Video viewers 'angry' as streamer cancels popular series despite major cliffhanger

Prime Video has canceled the action thriller series Countdown after one season, despite the show ending on a major cliffhanger. Eric Dane and Jensen Ackles starred in the freshman series that came from Derek Haas, the man behind Chicago Fire. The cancellation comes as a big surprise, however, as the series has remained in Prime Video's top 10 for the past month, as well as breaking into the Nielsen Top 10 for Streaming Originals, reaching number eight. "This isn’t what we hoped for, but we are so grateful for the 13 episodes we got and hope Derek Haas ends up writing that novella he mentioned!" commented one fan account, as another shared: "I'm so angry and upset. The show deserved a second season."

Supernatural's Jensen Ackles starred in the series as LAPD detective Mark Meachum, who is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate the murder of a Department of Homeland Security officer in broad daylight. "But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions," the tagline read.

The series made the intriguing decision to pivot halfway through the season to a different storyline, concluding the first and taking viewers into a new arc that focused on domestic terrorism against a California governor. Episode 13 ended on a cliffhanger, as it was revealed that the villain, Seth, had been an FBI agent all along, explaining why he was always several steps ahead of the team.

The episode ended with Oliveras (Jessica Camacho) being kidnapped and then told to "run" as Seth lined up his sniper rifle to shoot her as she tried to escape.

It is also disappointing, for as the episodes continued, the supporting cast of Violett Beane (Evan Shepherd, FBI, cyber crimes), Elliot Knight (Keyonte Bell, FBI, terrorism), and Uli Latukefu (Detective Luke Finau, LAPD's Gang and Narcotics division) were expanded to become far more fascinating characters than Meachum (and at times Oliveras).

Eric Dane starred as Nathan Blythe, the man charged with heading up the taskforce, and the announcement of the series' premiere came two weeks after he shared the news that he had been diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).

"I have been diagnosed with ALS," he told People magazine in early April. "I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter." He continued: "I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to [the] set of Euphoria next week."

Eric stars as Cal Jacobs on the smash-hit HBO show, which is set to resume filming on April 14. "I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time," he concluded.