Exclusive: SWAT Exiles star Ronen Rubinstein gives new details on Shemar Moore-led spinoff as filming begins

Shemar Moore's S.W.A.T spin-off has gone into production – and star Ronen Rubinstein has given HELLO! the first intel into what fans can expect from the new series. Coming five months after the S.W.A.T series finale aired in May, the new series will follow Shemar's Hondo, as he comes out of retirement to work with a new group of untested and unpredictable new recruits. Ronen is one of those newbies, alongside newcomers Lucy Barrett, Adain Bradley, Zyra Gorecki, and Freddy Miyare, who all appeared alongside Shemar in the first photo from the set.

Jay Harrington and Patrick St. Esprit are also set to reprise their original roles from the mothership series, as Sergeant David "Deacon" Kay and Commander Robert Hicks, respectively, at least for the pilot episode, which Kevin Tancharoen will direct.

"Working with a legend and true leader like Shemar has been a dream," Ronen, who is joining the series after five years on Fox drama 9-1-1: Lone Star as TK Strand, told HELLO! "I feel very fortunate to step into a production with a crew that has been together for nearly 9 years. A superbly well-oiled machine!"

"After a high-profile mission goes sideways, Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson is pulled out of forced retirement to lead a last-chance experimental SWAT unit made up of untested, unpredictable young recruits. Hondo must bridge a generational divide, navigate clashing personalities, and turn a squad of outsiders into a team capable of protecting the city and saving the program that made him who he is," reads the logline for the new show.

© CBS Shemar Moore (2L) with cast of SWAT Exiles

"Get ready for S.W.A.T. 2.0!" said Shemar in a new statement, confirming production. "After eight incredible years of defying the odds and entertaining the world, we’re about to take the franchise to a whole new level—bigger, better, and edgier. With a fresh cast and a darker, more intense Hondo, we’re ready to bring this story to life and show you what we’ve created together. Thanks to the fans and Sony for keeping us alive, you won’t want to miss what’s next."

© Bill Inoshita/Sony Pictures Television/CBS Shemar Moore as Hondo in SWAT series finale

Jason Ning will serve as showrunner, and he added: "It’s been electric being back on set. You can feel the creative energy shift. We’re honoring what made S.W.A.T. great while reinventing it through this scrappier, more character-driven lens. The new cast came in hungry, the crew’s firing on all cylinders, and it already feels like Exiles has its own heartbeat."

S.W.A.T ran for nine seasons and came back from cancelation twice before CBS pulled the plug for the final time earlier in 2025. Shemar told fans at the time that he didn't think CBS had "made the right decision," sharing in a video: "Trust me, all of us, the family over at SWAT, we ain’t done chasing bad guys and [performing] helicopter chases and motorcycle chases and car chases and blowing up stuff. We ain’t done."

He then called on other networks to reach out: "So Netflix, if you’re interested in a show that is on autopilot that the world is watching, we’d love to come play. NBC, Fox, ABC, hey, you want to come[and] flirt with me? You’re invited to the barbecue. Pick your favorite restaurant. I will pay the bill."