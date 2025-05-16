 First look pictures of the SWAT series finale with Shemar Moore

S.W.A.T will come to an end on Friday May 16 after eight seasons – and surviving cancellation twice – and here is your first look at the episode images.

The two-part finale will begin with the episode "Ride or Die," which will see "Hondo (Shemar Moore) encounter a ghost from his past – a violent car thief thought to be long-dead".

"As the brutal road warriors tear across L.A. in pursuit of a mysterious $60 million car, Hondo’s old rivalry reignites, and he’s forced to confront a long-held fear. Also, Gamble is thrust into a personal crisis when her brother, Leon, becomes tangled in the investigation, putting Gamble’s SWAT future in jeopardy."

© Bill Inoshita/Sony Pictures Television/CBS Shemar Moore as Daniel Harrelson in "Ride or Die"

The second part of the finale, fittingly titled "Return to Base” will see the team undertake "its final mission when a violent crew of ex-pat Russian mercenaries holds Los Angeles hostage after planting hundreds of hidden explosives across the city in a bid to extort the release of their brutal leader, Dmitri Rykov".

"When Rykov is brought to SWAT for safekeeping, SWAT HQ comes under attack, forcing Hondo and 20-Squad to fight for their survival."

© Bill Inoshita/Sony Pictures Television/CBS The cast of S.W.A.T season eight

SWAT was headlined by Shemar Moore with an ensemble cast and followed his Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson and Twenty Squad, a police Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team operating in Los Angeles, California.

Partially inspired by real-life experiences, it also took points from the 1975 original series and the 2003 film adaptation.Shemar, Jay Harringtom and David Lim are the only three actors to have been with the show since its inception. Chicago Fire star Annie Ilonzah joined in season eight.

© Bill Inoshita/Sony Pictures Television/CBS Annie Ilonzehjoined the show in season eight

CBS confirmed in March that S.W.A.T would end after its eight season; it had previously canceled it twice before but saved it due to fan demands.

Shemar, who headlines S.W.A.T, later put a call out to the other networks as he praised the show's loyal fanbase.

"Hey Netflix, how you doing?" Shemar said on Instagram. "Let me just remind you that in a very short period of time, once upon a time ago, it only took us about two weeks to go from number 15 to number one. And then we stayed in your top 10, top 15 for about six months, nine months, maybe a year."

"So Netflix, if you’re interested in a show that is on autopilot that the world is watching, we’d love to come play," he continued. "NBC, Fox, ABC, hey, you want to come[and] flirt with me? You’re invited to the barbecue. Pick your favorite restaurant. I will pay the bill."

© Bill Inoshita/Sony Pictures Television/CBS "Ride or Die" Anna Enger Ritch as Zoe Powell



© Bill Inoshita/Sony Pictures Television/CBS David Lim as Victor Tan



© CBS "Return to Base" The SWAT team undertakes its final mission when a violent crew of ex-pat Russian mercenaries holds Los Angeles hostage after planting hundreds of hidden explosives across the city in a bid to extort the release of their brutal leader, Dmitri Rykov.



© Bill Inoshita/Sony Pictures Television/CBS When Rykov is brought to SWAT for safekeeping, SWAT HQ comes under attack.



© Bill Inoshita/Sony Pictures Television/CBS The attack forces Hondo and 20-Squad to fight for their very survival

© Bill Inoshita/Sony Pictures Television/CBS Shermar has been on the series for eight years

© Bill Inoshita/Sony Pictures Television/CBS Jay Harrington as David “Deacon” Kay.

