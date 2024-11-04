Ronan Rubenstein and Jessica Parker Kennedy welcome their first child and the name is adorable!

Ronen Rubinstein and Jessica Parker Kennedy have welcomed their first child, and the new parents couldn’t be more overjoyed!

The couple’s beautiful bundle of joy, Boydd Parker-Rubinstein, was born on September 29, 2024. The fan page Silvia Rubinstein, shared the heartwarming news on Instagram, along with a series of touching images that capture the family’s precious first moments together.

The caption perfectly captured the joy and love felt by the entire family: “Congratulations to Ronen and Jessica on the birth of their first child Boydd Parker-Rubinstein. I wish the three of them much happiness together.”

The images posted by the account show Boydd surrounded by love from his adoring parents, and these intimate glimpses give fans a look at the tender early days of this growing family.

In one sweet snap, baby Boydd is seen peacefully sleeping beside Jessica, who gazes lovingly at her newborn.

© Instagram Little Boydd is simply adorable!

Wrapped snugly in a cozy blanket, Boydd is the picture of calm, as though he knows he’s already deeply cherished. Another adorable moment shows Boydd lying comfortably in Jessica’s arms as the family dog curiously watches over him, clearly ready to step into its role as protective furry sibling.

Jessica and Ronen, who married in a small, private ceremony in Calgary, Canada, in August, have both spoken openly about their dreams of starting a family. Ronen, best known for his role on 9-1-1: Lone Star, shared his joy at becoming a father, a role he’s dreamed of ever since high school.

© Instagram Baby Boydd enjoys a nap with mom

“I’ve always wanted to be a dad,” Ronen revealed to HELLO! “It would be a wonderful thing to do, however and whenever it happens.” His devotion to family has been evident from the very beginning, and his excitement for fatherhood has been a consistent theme in his life.

Jessica, now 38, recalls being pleasantly surprised by Ronen’s candidness about fatherhood when they first met in 2017.

© Instagram Ronen enjoying his time as a father

“I met him when he had just turned 23, and he kept talking about being a dad, which is very unusual for someone so young!” she laughed. For Jessica, the journey to motherhood was filled with both anticipation and challenges. She spoke openly about the societal pressures and the “terrifying” terminology used to describe pregnancies later in life, joking, “They call my eggs ‘geriatric,’ which is crazy. They use horrible words to terrify you!”

The couple’s journey to parenthood has been filled with love, with each of them finding time to focus on their thriving careers prior. While Ronen has been busy filming season four of 9-1-1: Lone Star, Jessica took on an exciting role as Medusa in the highly anticipated Disney series Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

© Instagram Baby Boydd is simply gorgeous!

As they balance parenthood and busy careers, Ronen and Jessica have found solace in their peaceful home outside of Los Angeles, where they live with their two beloved pit bulls.

Their home has become a sanctuary, filled with joy, and now, the heartwarming presence of baby Boydd.

© Instagram Jessica cradles baby Boydd

One photo shows Boydd tucked into his car seat, bundled up in a soft blue blanket with a cozy beanie, wide-eyed and ready for the world.

Another candid moment captures Ronen holding Boydd close, gazing at his son with pure love and admiration. The joy in Ronen’s face is undeniable, and it’s clear that he’s already stepping into his role as a devoted dad with ease.