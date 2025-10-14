Exclusive: Downton Abbey stars Joanne Froggatt and Laura Carmichael reveal what they'd put in a time capsule

The cast of Downton Abbey have revealed what they'd put in a time capsule in celebration of the much-loved period franchise coming to an end after 15 years. The period drama, which first aired on ITV in 2010, concluded with its third and final film, which was released in cinemas in September and is now available to buy or rent on digital platforms. In an exclusive clip, stars of the drama, including Laura Carmichael, Joanne Froggatt and Michael Fox, shared what items their characters would place in a Downton Abbey time capsule.

Sophie McShera, who plays kitchen maid Daisy, revealed that she'd include the late Maggie Smith's iconic lines as Violet Crawley. "If we were making a Downton Abbey time capsule, I feel like we'd have to stuff it with Maggie's one-liners," said the actress, adding: "The classic being, 'What is a weekend?'"

© Rory Mulvey Michelle Dockery stars as Lady Mary in the third and final film

Meanwhile, Laura said her character, Edith Crawley, would include a family photograph, while Michael, who plays Andrew Parker, said he would place his character's wine decanter in a time capsule and Joanne, who plays Anna Bates, suggested Daisy's teapot.

For those yet to see the third and final film, it follows the Crawley family and their staff as they enter the 1930s. When Lady Mary finds herself embroiled in a public scandal and the family faces financial trouble, the entire household grapples with the threat of social disgrace. The synopsis concludes: "The Crawleys must embrace change as the staff prepares for a new chapter with the next generation leading Downton Abbey into the future."

