'Epic' period drama with Death in Paradise and All Creatures actors to return

Calling all period drama fans! Outlander's hit prequel spin-off, Blood of My Blood, will return with a second season, with filming having begun in Scotland. The series, which is billed as an "epic romantic saga", is set in the Outlander universe and follows the romance between the parents of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitríona Balfe), the protagonists of the flagship series. Harriet Slater, Jamie Roy, Hermione Corfield and Jeremy Irvine will reprise their starring roles in season two.

HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen is particularly looking forward to the show's return. She said, "I'm so excited to see this renewed for another season. As a fan of period dramas, this spin-off has everything – romance, rich history and the chance to explore even more of the Fraser legacy!"

© Sanne Gault/Starz/Sony Pictures Television Jamie Roy plays Brian Fraser

What is Outlander: Blood of my Blood about?

The prequel follows the relationships between fated couples Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy), and Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine). The show takes place across two timelines: the battlefields of World War I and the rugged Highlands of 18th-century Scotland. The story follows the two pairings as they "defy the forces that seek to tear them apart, intersecting in surprising and unforeseen ways," according to the synopsis.

© Sanne Gault/Starz/Sony Pictures Television Jeremy Irvine as Henry Beauchamp and Hermione Corfield as Julia Moriston

Who stars in the show?

Leading the cast are Harriet Slater (All Creatures Great and Small) and Jamie Roy (Condor's Nest, Burning Lies) as Jamie's parents, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser, while Hermione Corfield (We Hunt Together) and Jeremy Irvine (Benediction, War Horse) play Claire's parents, Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp.

WATCH: The trailer for Outlander: Blood of my Blood

Meanwhile, Tony Curran (Mary & George) plays Lord Lovat, alongside Rory Alexander (Then You Run, Pistol) as Murtagh Fitzgibbons, Sam Retford (Death in Paradise) as Dougal MacKenzie, Séamus McLean Ross (Payback) as Colum MacKenzie and Conor MacNeill (The Tourist) as Ned Gowan.

© Sanne Gault/Starz/Sony Pictures Television Filming on season two is underway in Scotland

When will season 2 be released?

A release date for season two has yet to be confirmed. However, with filming only just taking place in Scotland, we could be waiting a little while for any news on that front. But stay tuned, we'll keep you updated!

Outlander: Blood of my Blood is available to stream on MGM+.