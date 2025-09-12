WATCH: Downton Abbey star reveals 'terrifying' aspect of filming finale - exclusive

Downton Abbey star Arty Froushan has opened up about the "terrifying" aspect of joining the epic period drama. Sitting down with HELLO! ahead of the premiere of the third film, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, which marks the conclusion of the franchise after 15 years, the actor shared his apprehension over portraying a real-life figure, the renowned playwright and composer Noël Coward. The writer, known for his comedy plays Private Lives, Hay Fever and Blithe Spirit, is a guest at Downton in the film, which sees Lady Mary find herself at the centre of a public scandal.

When asked how he felt about joining the film, which follows the Crawley family as they enter the 1930s, Arty said it was "surreal", adding that the cast welcomed him with open arms. "It was a good job because it was terrifying to play the piano and portray this legend. It freaked me out," said the actor, who spent seven weeks learning to play the piano in preparation for the role.

© FOCUS FEATURES / Rory Mulvey Arty Froushan stars as Noel Coward and Dominic West as Guy Dexter in the third film

"I learned with the help of an absolute maestro called Alex Parker, who just drilled me, and I had a little, old Yamaha keyboard that I just bashed away on for seven weeks," he explained, adding: "Thankfully, in a film you get many takes, so in the end we got something usable."

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is in cinemas from 12 September.