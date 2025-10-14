Sean Bean to star in 'gripping' new 4-part series

Sean Bean is set to front a "gripping" investigative crime series, Original Gangsters with Sean Bean, and it's coming to screens very soon. Over four one-hour episodes, the Game of Thrones star delves into the lives of history's most notorious criminals, including Al Capone, the Kray twins and the real Peaky Blinders.

Sean Bean has played his fair share of criminals over the course of his career, from gang leader Ronnie Phelan in the BBC crime drama This City is Ours to prisoner Mark Cobden in the 2021 drama Time, so who better to front a series delving into some of history's most infamous characters? The actor is a familiar face on our screens thanks to his illustrious TV and film career, which includes roles in the fantasy trilogy The Lord of the Rings, the sci-fi epic The Martian and ITV's 1990s series Sharpe. Ahead of his new role in Sky History's new documentary series, find out all you need to know about the show.

© Adam Hollingworth/Redeeming Feat Sean Bean hosts the new documentary series, Original Gangsters with Sean Bean What to expect from Original Gangsters with Sean Bean In the series, Sean guides audiences on a compelling journey, delving into the lives of history's most notorious criminals and asking who they really were and what their stories tell us about the world today. The synopsis continues: "From Al Capone to the real Peaky Blinders, from The Krays twins to the Queen of Harlem, each episode of Original Gangsters follows Sean Bean on a deep dive through a rogues’ gallery of some of the most notorious criminals in history. Sean is joined by a team of experts to separate fact from fiction to find out what they mean today and why their legacies have lasted." The series blends cinematic reenactment with expert interviews to bring the characters to life "like never before".

© Justin Downing The series delves into the lives of history's most notorious criminals Which criminals does the series cover? Over four episodes, Sean delves into the lives of Al Capone, The Peaky Blinders, Stephanie St Clair and Billy Hill and the Krays. The opening episode sees the actor look into the real-life Peaky Blinders, who terrorised Birmingham in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Meanwhile, episode two examines the complex personal life and legacy of famous gangster Al Capone, and episode three focuses on the life of Stephanie St. Clair, a once-powerful woman who "forcefully ruled Harlem's numbers rackets with an iron fist," according to the synopsis. Finally, episode four explores the violent rise of two notorious crime factions, Ronnie and Reggie Kray and London's original 'Gentleman Gangster' Billy Hill.

© Sky HISTORY The series arrives on 4 November When does Original Gangsters with Sean Bean air? The four-part series starts on Tuesday, 4 November at 9pm on Sky HISTORY and HISTORY Play. This was confirmed in a press release shared on Monday.