Sean Bean's 'sweeping' period drama vows to shake up classic tale

Sean Bean is set to star in an upcoming Robin Hood TV series for MGM+ – and it sounds like a must-watch.

The Game of Thrones star will play the Sheriff of Nottingham in the modern take of the classic tale, which is billed as a "sweeping, romantic adventure" that brings "historical authenticity, psychological depth, and a heightened focus on the relationship between Rob and Marian".

Sean will star opposite Jack Patten, who makes his TV debut in the lead role of Rob, with further casting details to be announced. Keep reading for everything we know about the show so far.

What will happen in the Robin Hood series?

According to a synopsis, the ten-episode series will see Rob, a Saxon forester's son, rise as the leader of a band of rebel outlaws following the Norman invasion of England. Meanwhile, Marian, the daughter of a Norman lord, infiltrates the power at court, as both work together to thwart royal corruption and bring peace to the land.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Sean Bean is set to star in the new Robin Hood series

The series follows the pair as they "fall in love and work together to fight for justice and freedom".

Sean's character, the Sheriff of Nottingham, is described as "a statesman, a strategist, and a builder of Nottingham itself" who "rules with an iron hand, not out of cruelty, but an unshakable belief that the law, as Normans see it, must be preserved".

What have the creatives said?

Executive producer Todd Lieberman described the show as a "thrilling action and adventure that audiences love", which will also "explore the complex human side of these famed characters".

© NurPhoto via Getty Images Sean will play the Sheriff of Nottingham

Meanwhile, Michael Wright, head of MGM+, said: "This is a new imagining of the classic tale of the roguish outlaw hero who stole from the rich and gave to the poor. It’s an exciting, smart, sweeping, romantic adventure that brings historical authenticity, psychological depth, and a heightened focus on the relationship between Rob and Marian to the beloved story."

Previous Robin Hood adaptations

The classic story has been adapted for the screen many times over the years, including in the 1991 film starring Kevin Costner and Alan Rickman, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, and in the 1993 comedy, Robin Hood: Men in Tights, in which Cary Elwes held the title role.

© Variety via Getty Images Kevin Costner previously played Robin Hood in the 1991 film

One of the latest film adaptations was 2018's Robin Hood, starring Taron Egerton, which was met with an approval rating of 14 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes and low ratings from film critics.

When will the new Robin Hood adaptation be released?

Production on the series began in Serbia at PFI Studios in February this year, and is set to debut on MGM+ in 2026.