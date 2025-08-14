Sean Bean's 10-part period drama with Slow Horses actor is going on my watchlist

A first look at the upcoming drama series, Robin Hood, has been unveiled, showing Sean Bean and Connie Nielsen in the roles of the formidable Sheriff of Nottingham and Eleanor of Aquitaine.

The upcoming ten-part series, which is a reimagined take on the legendary tale, is billed as a "sweeping, romantic adventure" that focuses on the relationship between Rob and Marian. With "tense rivalries and high-stakes power struggles at the heart" of the show, it sounds like viewers are in for a compelling watch.

© Aleksandar Letic/MGM+ Sean Bean and Connie Nielsen in the MGM+ drama, Robin Hood

HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen said: "As a self-confessed Robin Hood obsessive, I can't wait for this one to hit screens! Sean Bean is the king of historical dramas, having starred in Sharpe, Shardlake and, of course, Game of Thrones. I have no doubt his take on the legendary outlaw will be unmissable."

What to expect from Robin Hood

The series, which comes from showrunner John Glenn (SEAL Team) and producer/director Jonathan English (Librarians: The Next Chapter), promises to bring "historical authenticity, psychological depth, and a heightened focus on the relationship between Rob and Marian to the beloved story", according to the synopsis.

Set after the Norman invasion of England, the story follows Rob, a Saxon forester's son, as he rises as the leader of a band of rebel outlaws. Meanwhile, Marian, the daughter of a Norman lord, infiltrates the power at court, as both work together to thwart royal corruption and bring peace to the land.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Sean Bean plays the Sheriff of Nottingham

The series follows the pair as they "fall in love and work together to fight for justice and freedom".

Meet the cast of Robin Hood

Jack Patten (NCIS: Sydney) stars as Rob alongside Lauren McQueen (Hollyoaks) as Marian.

© WireImage Connie Nielsen plays Eleanor of Aquitaine

They're joined by Sean Bean (Game of Thrones, The Lord of the Rings) as the Sheriff of Nottingham and Connie Nielsen (Gladiator, Wonder Woman) as Eleanor of Aquitaine.

The series also stars Lydia Peckham (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes), Steven Waddington (Slow Horses, The Trap), Marcus Fraser (Foundation), Angus Castle-Doughty (Shadow and Bone) and Henry Rowley.

© Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock Lauren McQueen will star as Marian

How to watch Robin Hood

The ten-episode first season will premiere on MGM+ in the U.K., Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, and the Netherlands later this year, with a release date yet ot be confirmed.