Sean Bean's £6m London mansion he shunned for quiet life in Somerset
man standing in navy suit© NurPhoto via Getty Images

The This City Is Ours star owned the house for 20 years

Josh Osman
News Writer
2 minutes ago
Sean Bean is back on our screens in brand new BBC One gang drama This City Is Ours, and fans have been piling on praise for the series. 

For those who haven't watched it yet, the show follows Ronnie (played by Sean), the leader of an organised crime gang who triggers a power struggle when he announces his intent to retire.

Though episode three had fans a little confused, the viewers have been raving about the show, especially about the actors.

Sean Bean has been in the spotlight for over thirty years now, with a highly publicised personal life, but we bet you've not seen the Grade-II listed mansion he owned in London for 20 years. Scroll down to see pictures…

Front of house in Barnet, North London© rightmove.co.uk

The house is in North London

Sean's former mansion is located in Totteridge Green in Barnet, North London, sat on one and a half acres of land. It boasts eight bedrooms, six bathrooms, two kitchens and a plethora of other incredible rooms.

Front room of house with stairs© rightmove.co.uk

It was refurbished not long before being listed

Though the house has been refurbished many times over the years, including just before it was listed, there are still parts of the house dating back to the beginning of the 19th century, including beautiful fireplaces, high ceilings with cornices and stripped wood floors.

modern kitchen© rightmove.co.uk

The modern kitchen is fabulous

A little different from the more rustic charms of other rooms, the 65-year-old had a bespoke kitchen in contemporary style done by Doca. It also features various integrated appliances from Siemens.

Bedroom in mansion© rightmove.co.uk

It may be large but it has a cosy feel

There are seven bedrooms inside the house, across its three floors, and an eighth can be found in a separate studio. It may be enormous, but the old charm gives the mansion a wonderfully comfortable atmosphere.

dining room in mansion© rightmove.co.uk

The mansion has an array of luxurious rooms

As well as Sean and Abigail's stunning second dining room, the mansion features a series of other wonderful rooms you won't find in just any house, including an orangery, a wine cellar, two garages, a greenhouse and a tennis court.

Garden of Sean Bean's £6 million mansion © rightmove.co.uk

Sean bought the house for £1.8 million around 20 years ago

The Game of Thrones star bought the mansion with his second wife, Abigail Cruttenden, but, after a series of renovations, listed it with an asking price of £6 million in 2018. He now lives in Frome, a town in Somerset, with his wife Ashley Moore

This City Is Ours airs every Sunday at 9pm on BBC One. See the trailer below... 

WATCH: This City Is Ours - trailer

