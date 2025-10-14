I watched Netflix's 'emotional' new Frankenstein with Jacob Elordi – it's the most epic fantasy film of the year

It's alive! Guillermo del Toro's highly anticipated adaptation of Frankenstein, with an unbelievably stacked cast, is finally hitting cinemas on Friday, before landing on Netflix in early November. As someone who's been writing about TV and film for the last five years, and a massive fan of Guillermo del Toro's dark fantasy films, I had sky-high expectations for this. I was one of the lucky few who caught the film at BFI's London Film Festival, and I can confidently say that it's not only my favourite adaptation of Mary Shelley's gothic classic, but also one of the most epic fantasy films of the year. Scroll down to find out why you need to see it as soon as it's out…

The incredible cast

An Oscar-winning director like Guillermo del Toro only works with the best of the best, and Frankenstein is absolutely no exception. The cast, filled with some of the most exciting actors of today, is led by an electric Oscar Isaac, who plays the titular Victor Frankenstein, a young scientist whose ambition and determination to create life catalyse a tragic spiral of events.

© Ken Woroner/Netflix Mia Goth brilliantly dual-roles in Frankenstein

Mia Goth, who many will know as Harriet Smith in the most recent adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma, plays a double role here as Claire Frankenstein, Victor's mother, and Elizabeth Lavenza, the fiancée of Victor's younger brother, with whom the scientist also falls in love. It's a little twisted, but she really pulls off a touching performance in both roles.

However, even amid a supporting cast with the likes of Charles Dance (Game of Thrones, The Crown) and Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained, No Time To Die), it's Euphoria star Jacob Elordi who truly steals the spotlight, in an unrecognisable, moving performance as The Creature. He brings life (no pun intended) to a character whose humanity and heart are so frequently overlooked in adaptations of Frankenstein – in my eyes, it's a star-making turn for him.

The visuals

Netflix productions sometimes have a bit of a washed-out look to them, but the light of a visionary can never truly be dampened! The costume design, especially for the dresses worn by Mia Goth, isn't exactly 'historically accurate', but it's breathtaking: the gowns are gargantuan, flowing and extravagant, in a way that tells a story of its own. The make-up is just as impressive, especially for Jacob Elordi's 'creature', who isn't a caricaturised monster, but almost-human looking in a way that makes him seem even more tragically grotesque.

© Ken Woroner/Netflix Oscar Isaac leads a star-studded cast in Frankenstein

Above all, if there's one thing you want in a period fantasy drama, it's a good set design, and Frankenstein delivers. From the Frankenstein family estate to Victor's secluded tower, most of the film simply looks absolutely breathtaking.

And the cinephiles agree

As always, film fans online flocked to social media to share their thoughts on the film, and the reception has been highly positive. One fan took to dedicated social media platform, Letterboxd, calling it "Guillermo del Toro's ultimate magnum opus fairy tale," which will come as a bit of a jaw-dropping statement for fans of his Spanish Civil War drama Pan's Labyrinth or his sci-fi romance, The Shape of Water.

Another commented on one standout performance: "I just cannot say enough about Jacob Elordi in Frankenstein, a performance that will truly stand the test of time. He brings so much humanity, tenderness and warmth to the character, when he was hurt, I was hurt! Just beautiful, emotional stuff."

Frankenstein is in cinemas on Friday 17 October, and hits Netflix on Friday 7 November.

