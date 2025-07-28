Netflix's new Frankenstein movie stuns fans with 'grotesquely spectacular' first look

Netflix has unveiled the first official look at its highly anticipated Frankenstein adaptation – and fans are already hailing it a "grotesquely spectacular" masterpiece.

Starring Oscar Isaac (Dune, Star Wars: The Force Awakens) and Jacob Elordi, most recently seen in The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Frankenstein will reimagine Mary Shelley's iconic 1818 novel.

Led by Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro, the Netflix adaptation follows Victor Frankenstein, a "brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation".

With striking visuals and a stellar team both in front of and behind the camera, Frankenstein is already shaping up to be one of the streaming giant's most talked-about releases of 2025.

© Alamy Stock Photo Netflix's 2025 adaptation is based on the classic book by Mary Shelley

Read on for what fans are saying about the epic first look…

First-look pictures

On 28 July, Vanity Fair revealed impressive first-look images of the upcoming film, led by Jacob Elordi as The Monster and Oscar Isaac as Dr. Victor Frankenstein.

The ten-picture carousel also offered glimpses of the stellar supporting cast, including Charles Dance, Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz and David Bradley.

One notable behind-the-scenes shot showed director Guillermo del Toro in discussion with Oscar Isaac beside a gruesome-looking cadaver prop, hinting at the film's dark and dramatic tone.

Fans were quick to praise the preview, calling it "incredible", "amazing" and a "masterpiece".

Taking to the comments to share their excitement, one person wrote: "This looks grotesquely spectacular," while another added: "I can smell the Oscars from Brazil."

Meanwhile, a few others noted: "This deserves a proper theatrical release, not just plonked on Netflix."

What can viewers expect from Frankenstein?

Set in 19th-century Europe, Frankenstein follows Dr. Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac), a "brilliant but obsessive scientist" who creates life in the form of a humanoid creature (Jacob Elordi).

© Ken Woroner/Netflix Jacob Elordi as The Creature and Oscar Isaac as Dr. Victor Frankenstein on the set of Frankenstein

When the doctor rejects his creation, the creature is forced to navigate a hostile world alone, seeking understanding, identity and vengeance for his abandonment.

The role of "The Monster" was originally intended for Andrew Garfield, but Jacob Elordi took it on after scheduling clashes meant Andrew could no longer commit to the project.

Who stars in Frankenstein 2025?

Heading up Netflix's epic retelling is Oscar Isaac (Dune, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Moon Knight) as Dr. Victor Frankenstein and Jacob Elordi (Saltburn, The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Euphoria) as The Monster.

© Getty Images for Netflix Oscar Isaac, Guillermo del Toro and Mia Goth speak on stage at Netflix's Tudum

But the stellar cast doesn't end there.

Supporting ensemble members include Charles Dance (Game of Thrones, The Crown), Mia Goth (Nymphomaniac, Kill List, A Cure for Wellness), Christoph Waltz (No Time To Die, The French Dispatch), Ralph Ineson (The Green Knight, The Fantastic Four: First Steps), Sofia Galasso (Slip), Felix Kammerer (All Quiet on the Western Front) and David Bradley (Game of Thrones, Harry Potter).

When can viewers watch Frankenstein?

The film is set to hit Netflix in November 2025, following its debut at the Venice International Film Festival.