What we know about MaXXXine star Mia Goth and her family with Shia Labeouf

Last night, the third installment of the Ti West horror trilogy premiered in Los Angeles. MaXXXine stars Mia Goth, a British actress who made her career breakthrough through the previous two installments of the slasher franchise, X and Pearl.

The popular scream queen, 30, has made significant waves in the horror industry and Hollywood, solidifying her as a prominent actress of her time. Similarly notorious though is Mia'’s personal life, most evident through her long-time tumultuous relationship with actor, Shia LaBeouf.

Here's what we know about their romance, from how they first met to their on-and-off relationship…

2012: Mia and Shia meet

Like the beginning of any Hollywood romance, Mia and Shia, now 38, sparked their love on the set of a movie. The two met while filming Nymphomaniac, a 2013 Lars Von Trier drama that marked Mia's acting debut. The pair were bound to link up, as Shia told GQ in 2008 that he's "been in love with every woman [he's] ever worked with."

© Getty Images Mia and Shia first met in 2012, when they worked on the movie "Nymphomaniac" together

The pair remained on and off until 2016, when...

2016: They tie the knot

In a small ceremony held in a Las Vegas chapel and officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator, Mia and Shia cemented their love. Although their nuptials were not legally binding – confirmed by local officials a few days later – a commitment ceremony was performed.

© Getty Images The couple entered an on-and-off relationship before tying the knot in 2016

When a live-streamed video of their event soon hit the tabloids, Shia appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to confirm his status as a married man.

He said: "The plan was for it to be a private deal. Part of the package, the King Tut package, you get a live stream for free. And I said, 'Ya know, we don't really need that as a matter of fact. We'll just take our private tape. We got our moms there,' and they said, 'no problem.'"

"We get home and it's like, 'Woah hey, listen something changed,'" he revealed. "So, I called them up and they said, 'Somebody pressed the wrong button that sends the video to TMZ.'"

© Getty Images They tied the knot in Las Vegas before calling it quits just two years later

He told Mia, to which she responded: "Hey, what are you gonna do?" Shia concluded with: "Ya know, it's love. We're proud of it. It was love."

2018: The pair file for divorce

Unfortunately, the honeymoon period didn't last long. In September 2018, it was rumored that the newlyweds were actually headed for divorce. In a statement to People, Shia confirmed that "[He] and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private."

2020: Mia and Shia reconcile and marital bliss returns

© Getty Images The MaXXXine star reconciled with her estranged husband after supporting him through a challenging few months

Two years pass before Mia and Shia are seen together again – this time both wearing their wedding bands. The pair were hush-hush to the press about the status of their relationship, but all seemed well when they were pictured together at Disneyland in June 2021.

In an appearance on Joe Bernthal's Real Ones podcast in August 2022, Shia confessed, "I [expletive] up bad… Mia saved my [expletive] life. She was present for me at a time when I didn't deserve to have nobody in my life, especially her. She gave me hope when I was really running on fumes."

2022: They welcome their first baby girl

Just a few months before Shia's heartwarming statement, the pair is seen pushing a stroller around Pasadena in early April 2022. The two had not publicly announced the birth of their child, but rumors of Mia's pregnancy had been circulating for months before then.

© Getty Images In early 2022, they welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Isabel

In August of the same year, the couple confirmed the birth of their baby girl, Isabel. Shia wrote to his former Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, revealing his desire for a healthy family and relationship with Mia.

"I have a little girl, Isabel; she is five months old and just beginning to develop the last half of her laugh; it's AMAZING," he wrote. "Mia, my wife & I have found each other again & are journeying toward a healthy family with love and mutual respect."