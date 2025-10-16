Viewers binge-watching 'amazing' 10-part drama as new season confirmed

The popular detective drama Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators recently returned to screens with its fifth season, and viewers have wasted no time binge-watching the ten-part series, which has been hailed as "amazing". The series stars Jo Joyner and Mark Benton as an unlikely pair of private investigators, hardboiled ex-cop Frank Hathaway and warm-hearted ex-hairdresser Lu Shakespeare, as they solve thrilling crimes and murders in Stratford-upon-Avon. The drama has just been renewed for a sixth season, which will premiere on U&alibi in 2026 before later launching on the BBC and iPlayer.
It's no surprise that Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators has been recommissioned for another season. The cosy crime show, which holds a high score of 89 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, is well-loved among fans for its perfect mixture of comedy and crime, not to mention its lovable leads, Jo Joyner and Mark Benton. As filming commences in Stratford-Upon-Avon, keep reading to find out what viewers are saying about season five, plus all we know about series six.
Viewers have hailed the show as "amazing"
What are viewers saying about season five?
It's safe to say the new episodes have gone down a storm with viewers, who have praised the show as "amazing" on social media. One person penned: "Love the new series, I'm obsessed," while another said they "absolutely loved" the new episodes. A third added, "I binge-watched and thoroughly enjoyed it after the 2 years away."
The series follows unlikely crime-solving duo Frank Hathaway and Lu Shakespeare
What happens in season five?
Created by Paul Matthew Thompson and the late Jude Tindall, the series follows unlikely crime-solving duo Frank Hathaway and Lu Shakespeare as they take on more mysteries in Stratford-Upon-Avon. When the season opens, Frank and Lu, who had gone their separate ways, are forced to team up again alongside their assistant Sebastian (Patrick Walshe McBride). The trio are invited by new client Rick to a retreat so they can uncover a corporate spy who is trying to steal the details of a big new contract. But when Rick is electrocuted right in front of them, Frank and Lu must put their differences aside to find the killer.
The synopsis continues: "An invitation to a Murder Mystery School Reunion reunites Frank with an ex-girlfriend, but it's game over when the team find themselves trapped in an isolated mansion with a killer on the loose. Stratford's annual 'Horror-upon-Avon' convention is rocked when a movie director is killed after reportedly being terrorised by his own creations. But in their search for a killer, Frank and Lu find themselves starring in a horror movie of their own.
"And when Lu returns from holiday to discover her house has been stolen, Frank, Sebastian and tech whizz Spider pull out all the stops to help find the culprit before Lu loses everything. But unbeknownst to our gang, something wicked this way comes… a saboteur hides in the shadows determined to destroy Shakespeare & Hathaway for good. Can our gang pull together in time to find the culprit before it's too late?"
Filming is currently underway for season six
What to expect from season six?
In the upcoming sixth season, Frank and Lu continue to solve more cases, while Sebastian Brudenell wins his dream role in LA, so he drafts in his old friend from RADA. The synopsis continues: "Enter Bea Gardiner (Aruhan Galieva), a fresh face and dynamic new addition to the team, stepping into the role of assistant."
What have Jo Joyner and Mark Benton said about the show's renewal?
In a statement, Jo shared her delight over the news. "I'm absolutely delighted to be back with Mark in beautiful Warwickshire filming the sixth series, I'm looking forward to Lu muddling her way through more mysteries - playing Luella is like slipping into a comfy pair of very bright, fluffy pink slippers!"
Meanwhile, Mark said he was "thrilled" to hear that season six had been given the green light. "The show is very special to us," he continued, adding: "My partnership with Jo, the most wonderful crew and a script full of warmth, comedy and mystery. What a joy!"
Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators season five is currently on U&alibi
How to watch the show
Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators season five is currently on U&alibi on Wednesdays at 8pm. Series six will launch in 2026.