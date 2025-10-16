Viewers binge-watching 'amazing' 10-part drama as new season confirmed

The series follows unlikely crime-solving duo Frank Hathaway and Lu Shakespeare

Created by Paul Matthew Thompson and the late Jude Tindall, the series follows unlikely crime-solving duo Frank Hathaway and Lu Shakespeare as they take on more mysteries in Stratford-Upon-Avon. When the season opens, Frank and Lu, who had gone their separate ways, are forced to team up again alongside their assistant Sebastian (Patrick Walshe McBride). The trio are invited by new client Rick to a retreat so they can uncover a corporate spy who is trying to steal the details of a big new contract. But when Rick is electrocuted right in front of them, Frank and Lu must put their differences aside to find the killer.

The synopsis continues: "An invitation to a Murder Mystery School Reunion reunites Frank with an ex-girlfriend, but it's game over when the team find themselves trapped in an isolated mansion with a killer on the loose. Stratford's annual 'Horror-upon-Avon' convention is rocked when a movie director is killed after reportedly being terrorised by his own creations. But in their search for a killer, Frank and Lu find themselves starring in a horror movie of their own.

"And when Lu returns from holiday to discover her house has been stolen, Frank, Sebastian and tech whizz Spider pull out all the stops to help find the culprit before Lu loses everything. But unbeknownst to our gang, something wicked this way comes… a saboteur hides in the shadows determined to destroy Shakespeare & Hathaway for good. Can our gang pull together in time to find the culprit before it's too late?"