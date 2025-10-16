NCIS: Origins viewers saying same thing about season 2 premiere

NCIS: Origins returned to TV screens with its highly anticipated second season this week, and viewers have wasted no time giving their verdict on social media. The drama, which is a spin-off of NCIS, follows young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in the early '90s at the beginning of his career as a special agent, with original star Mark Harmon narrating the show. Fans have patiently awaited the arrival of the new season following the major cliffhanger at the end of season one, which saw Special Agent Lala Dominguez's life hanging in the balance after a fiery car crash.

The prequel series, which boasts an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 88 per cent, has garnered a legion of dedicated fans since it premiered in October 2024, thanks to its captivating and well-written narrative, which is a compelling look into Gibbs' personal and professional life during his younger years. Plus, the casting of Austin Stowell as Gibbs and Kyle Schmid as Mike Franks has gone down a storm with fans. Keep reading to find out what viewers are saying about season two.

© Getty Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Mariel Molino as Lala Dominguez in NCIS: Origins

What are viewers saying about NCIS: Origins season 2?

Warning! Spoilers for season two episode one ahead.

Season two picked up months after the car crash and confirmed the fate of Lala, who managed to survive, despite suffering from a collapsed lung, crushed thigh and traumatic brain injury. Taking to social media, viewers praised the premiere episode as "terrific" and one of the best openers of the entire franchise. One person penned: "Oh my GOD, the scene in the car with the four of them was the BEST scene of the episode!!!! Welcome back #NCISOrigins!!! Terrific season premiere!"

© Getty The second season premiered this week

A second viewer remarked: "#NCISOrigins is pure dynamite. I tuned in last year mainly out of curiosity, hoping for some good Gibbs & Franks stuff. BLOWN AWAY by the cast & characters. Between the onscreen talent & the skilled writing, this series is capable of eclipsing the original," while another added: "That opener had me pacing the living room like I was on the case. Best premiere in the franchise in YEARS."

WATCH: Have you caught up on NCIS: Origins season 1?

What is NCIS: Origins about?

The second season delves deeper into the NCIS Camp Pendleton team, led by the legendary Mike Franks, as well as Gibbs' early career as a special agent. According to the synopsis, the team also face "new threats, higher stakes and defining moments that shape their professional and personal lives". It concludes: "One fact is certain: This team always has each other's backs."

© Getty Caleb Foote as Bernard "Randy" Randolph and Mariel Molino as Lala Dominguez on NCIS: Origins

NCIS: Origins season 2 airs on CBS and Paramount+.