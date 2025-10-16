Gethin Jones' takes on unexpected new role amid cooling off romance with Helen Skelton

Gethin Jones has been noticeably absent from Morning Live after taking up a new gig away from the television screen. In his absence, Helen Skelton was joined by Scottish presenter Gordon Smart on the morning programme, which aired on Tuesday October 14. The 47-year-old is trading the silver screen for the stage with a special appearance in a production of Sleeping Beauty in Cardiff. His appearance in the play will see him perform from 6 December until 4 January. He'll most likely miss his usual 9:30 time slot on Morning Live alongside his co-host, Helen, whom he was previously rumoured to be in a brewing romance with. However, the pair have since been said to be "cooling things off".

Gethin's role in the play will see him back in Cardiff where he'll play the role of 'Prince Gethin'. The play's synopsis reads: "Returning to the stage for a spellbinding adventure are presenter Gethin Jones as Prince Gethin, beloved broadcaster Owain Wyn Evans as the Spirit of Pantomime, and Cardiff’s best-loved panto dame Mike Doyle as Nurse Nellie."

"They will be joined by returning stars Jack Ryan and Jalisa Phoenix-Roberts as Muddles and Carabosse, and Welsh musical theatre star Emma Kirk as Princess Aurora… Can true love survive and Prince Gethin break the spell? Who will outwit the evil Carabosse and foil her wicked plans? All will be revealed in this spectacular panto packed with magic, music, comedy and special effects."

Helen and Gethin's rumoured romance

Helen has long been linked to her co-host by hopeful fans, despite this, the pair have always insisted they're simply just great friends. The TV stars, known for their flirty exchanges on screen and sweet posts shared on Instagram, were spotted looking very comfortable in each other's company back in June. Pictures obtained by the Mail Online showed Helen on Gethin's motorbike as they headed for breakfast in Manchester city centre.

WATCH:Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones give glimpse at close friendship amid romance rumours

© BBC/Instagram Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones have cooled off their rumoured romance

Shortly after, it was reported that the pair had 'cooled off' their budding romance. Despite this, Helen has still praised her co-star and has called herself "very lucky". Speaking to HELLO! in June, she said: "I've done this job for a long time, and I feel very lucky that every now and again you land on a group of people and a crew that really clicks. Michelle [Ackerley] and Gethin [Jones] and I have all been friends for years and years. Gethin and I crossed over a lot at Blue Peter, so we've got a lot of the same reference points."