Why Beyond the Gates wasn't nominated for Daytime Emmy Awards 2025

The 2025 Daytime Emmy Awards are fast approaching, and while several fan-favorite shows are up for an award at the ceremony in Pasadena, California, on October 17, CBS' newest daytime drama, Beyond the Gates, didn't make the list of nominations when they were revealed back in July. Despite disappointment from viewers, there is a reason Fairmont Crest's finest didn't make the cut. The Daytime Emmys eligibility window runs from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024, but Beyond the Gates didn't premiere until February 24, 2025, which is why it was not eligible for any categories in the 2025 Daytime Emmy Awards.

However, should the eligibility requirements remain the same next year, then Beyond the Gates will be eligible for the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards. Addressing fans' concerns, the Daytime Emmys posted on X: "Two reminders as we head into nominations: 1) The eligibility window was calendar year 2024, so #BeyondTheGates isn't eligible. We look forward to their participation next year! 2) Going forward all #DaytimeEmmys info (like nominations) will come from @TheEmmys . Follow us there!"

According to the official CBS synopsis, Beyond the Gates is "set in one of the most affluent African American counties in the United States, you'll find a posh gated community with winding tree-lined streets and luxurious mansions to call home. At the center of this community are the Duprees, a powerful and prestigious multi-generational family that is the very definition of Black royalty. But behind these pristine walls and lush, manicured gardens are juicy secrets and scandals waiting to be uncovered."

The Daytime Emmys recognize the best of entertainment in the following genres, regardless of daypart: Daytime Drama, Culinary Instructional, Culinary Cultural, Daytime Talk Series, Lifestyle, Arts and Popular Culture, Travel/Adventure, Nature/Science, Legal/Courtroom, Entertainment News, Daytime Non-Fiction Special, Daytime Non-Fiction Short Form, Instructional/How-To, Animal Shows, Parades.

© Getty Images Beyond the Gates missed the Daytime Emmys eligibility period

This year, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has also included a brand-new category – Best Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series – while the Best Culinary Series contest has been divided into Best Culinary Instructional Series and Best Culinary Cultural Series. The Best Travel, Nature, and Adventure category has also been split into two different categories: Best Travel and Adventure Program, and Best Nature and Science Program. Best Original Song has been eliminated as a category.

© CBS Beyond the Gates didn't premiere until February 2025

The nominations were rolled out on Wednesday, July 9, on Entertainment Tonight, Extra , and Access Hollywood, and continued on Thursday, July 10, 2025, with Selena Gomez once again nominated for her series in Outstanding Culinary Instructional Series, and Joanna Gaines and husband Chip nominated in Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program for Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse.

© CBS via Getty Images The Young and the Restless is nominated for Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will go up against Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson, and Drew Barrymore for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host. Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and Restless are all up for Outstanding Daytime Drama Series. There are six women named in the Lead Actress category, with all but one previously winning Daytime Emmys.

© Getty Images Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are nominated for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host

Sharon Case, Eileen Davidson, Melissa Claire Egan, and Michelle Stafford (Young and Restless) will go up against Nancy Lee Grahn and Laura Wright from General Hospital. There are five men up for Lead Actor: Eric Martsolf, Greg Rikaart and Paul Telfer from Days of Our Lives, Peter Bergman for The Young and Restless, and Dominic Zamprogna of General Hospital.