9-1-1 bosses confirm surprise Nashville crossover, tease 'integrating' Lone Star characters

9-1-1: Nashville only dropped last week, but it turns out fans of the Ryan Murphy franchise are in for a treat as there will be a "small" crossover with the original Los Angeles-based series this week. "There is going to be a small one coming up right away that is more on the 9-1-1 hour," Rashad Raisani teased to Variety of 9-1-1 season nine episode two and the new series. He added: "We are planning and trying to figure out a way to get this crossover going. Whether it’ll be late in season one or early Season two, it’s in the works for sure."

9-1-1: Nashville is the second series to spin off from 9-1-1 after 9-1-1: Lone Star, which ended in 2025 after five seasons. Lone Star was set in Austin, Texas, and Rashad also admitted that he had considered "integrating" Lone Star characters into Nashville, a 13-hour drive from the capital of Texas although it's "going to depend on story, and it’s going to depend on actors’ availability".

Don't hold your breath to see Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) or his son TK, or perhaps Marjan or Paul in Music City anytime soon though, as Rashad admitted that he wants to let "characters from Nashville find their footing with the audience, and shine". Still, Rob will always have love for his 9-1-1 family, as his brother Chad Lowe is an executive producer and director on the new series.

"I've been getting live updates from my brother Chad, who's the executive producer/director, and it's all my friends on it," Rob said of the new show, revealing he is close with both Chris and Jessica Capshaw, who plays Chris' on-screen wife Blythe.

© Kevin Estrada/FOX Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Brianna Baker, Gina Torres, Jim Parrack, Rob Lowe and Ronen Rubinstein in 9-1-1 Lone Star

"I play golf with Chris O’Donnell. Kimberly Williams-Paisley I've worked with twice, who's the most adorable, wonderful woman. And there are a couple other folks on the show that I know, and I keep hearing people go, 'It's crazy! We're hanging from a bridge!' I'm like, 'Yeah, that's what you've signed up for!'" he shared, before admitting: "I'm just glad I don't have to wear the fireman outfit in the Nashville summer; that's the number one thing I've been thinking about."

© Disney Hunter McVey, Chris O'Donnell and Michael Provost in 9-1-1: Nashville

Nashville focuses on Captain Don Hart and his wife Blythe; Don and Blythe's son Ryan (Michael Provost) is a firefighter in the same firehouse as his father. Kimberly stars as 911 operator Cammie Raleigh, LeAnn Rimes' as Dixie Bennings, who has a complicated past with Don and Blythe, and her son Blue (Hunter McVey).

The show also stars Juani Feliz as firefighter Roxie, "an adrenaline junkie and a former trauma surgeon," as well as Hayley Kilgore as Taylor Thompson, a singer-turned-firefighter.

© Disney Hailey Kilgore and Juani Feliz in 9-1-1: Nashville

Virgin River star Tim Matheson, Gregory Alan Williams, known for The Righteous Gemstones, and country singer MacKenzie Porter, known for Hell on Wheels, will also appear with Mackenzie as Samantha Hart, an ER doctor at a Nashville hospital and Ryan's wife.

Kane Brown starred in the premiere episode, which is the first of a three-parter.