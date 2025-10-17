Yellowstone spin-off adds 4 new cast members to Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser-led drama

Yellowstone spin-off, The Dutton Ranch, has added four new actors to its star-studded cast, which is led by original stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser. The pair reprise their roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler in the hotly-anticipated series, which follows the husband and wife after the dramatic fifth and final season of Yellowstone last year. The spin-off sees Beth and Rip face "tough times" at the titular, 7,000-acre family ranch, which they "sought, fought and nearly died for" in the original show.

Fans of the epic franchise are counting down the days until the spin-off arrives – and it's safe to say that expectations are high. Following Yellowstone's season five finale, which was met with mixed reviews, fans of the Western are undoubtedly expecting the same grit and emotional intensity that made the original show so popular. With franchise creator Taylor Sheridan listed as an executive producer, and Chad Feehan, who worked on Lawmen: Bass Reeves, serving as showrunner, I've got high hopes for the upcoming spin-off. Keep reading to find out who has joined the cast.

© Getty Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser star in the spin-off

Who has been cast in The Dutton Ranch?

Natalie Alyn Lind (The Goldbergs) is set to play a wild and free-spirited young woman Oreana, while Ozark star Marc Menchaca has been cast as ex-con Zachariah, who is in search of a fresh start. Meanwhile, Narcos and Agents of SHIELD star Juan Pablo Raba will play ranch worker Joaquin and Landman actor JR Villarreal is set to play Azul, right-hand man to Rip.

© Ron Adar/Shutterstock Marc Menchaca has joined the cast

They join the previously announced Ed Harris (Westworld) as Everett McKinney, Annette Bening (Apples Never Fall) as Beulah Jackson and original Yellowstone star Fin Little as Carter.

WATCH: Have you caught up with Yellowstone season 5?

© Getty Annette Bening also stars

What is The Dutton Ranch about?

The series centres on Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, who are "grateful for the peace they sought, fought and nearly died for with their 7,000-acre Dutton Ranch," according to the synopsis. It continues: "With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter becomes the man he’s supposed to be."

When will The Dutton Ranch be released?

Filming is currently underway on the series, which is expected to premiere next year. The Dutton Ranch will air on Paramount Plus. In the meantime, fans can stream the Yellowstone franchise on Paramount Plus.