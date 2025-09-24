Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly's new 6-part crime drama reveals dramatic first look

Sky has unveiled a first look at the upcoming drama, Under Salt Marsh, which stars Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly and Trying actor Rafe Spall – and it's definitely going on my watchlist. The six-parter, which arrives on screens next year, sees Kelly play former detective Jackie Ellis, who makes a shocking discovery that reopens a cold case which cost her both her career and family's trust. Drawn back into the investigation, Jackie is forced to reunite with her estranged police partner, Eric Bull (Spall).

I am definitely marking my calendar for this one. Not only is the plot immediately intriguing, but with Kelly Reilly and Timothy Spall at the helm as leads, Under Salt Marsh is bound to be a must-watch of 2026. Keep reading to catch a first look at the show, plus everything we know about the drama so far.

© Sky / Little Door Kelly Reilly stars in Under Salt Marsh

What is Under Salt Marsh about?

Set in the fictional Welsh town of Morfa Halen, the series opens as a once-in-a-generation storm rolls in from the sea and follows detective turned teacher Jackie Ellis, who makes a shocking discovery that reopens the wounds of a three-year-old cold case, which cost her both her career and her family's trust, according to the synopsis.

© Sky / Little Door Rafe Spall plays Eric Bull in the drama

The synopsis continues: "Forced to reunite with her estranged police partner Eric Bull (Spall), Jackie is drawn back into an investigation that will shake Morfa Halen to its core. Together, they must confront a community haunted by secrets and fractured by grief, before the incoming storm washes away the evidence forever. Under Salt Marsh blends atmospheric crime storytelling with a deeply human portrait of resilience and community."

Who stars in Under Salt Marsh?

The series, which is created, written and directed by Claire Oakley (Make Up), features a stacked supporting cast which includes Naomi Yang (Chimerica), Jonathan Pryce (The Crown), Dinita Gohil (Treason), Brian Gleeson (Bad Sisters), Kimberley Nixon (Queenie), and Harry Lawtey (Industry).

© Sky / Little Door The series comes to Sky and NOW next year

When will the show arrive on Sky?

While Sky has yet to announce an exact release date, we do know that the show will launch on Sky and NOW in 2026. In the meantime, there are plenty of exciting shows arriving on Sky this autumn, from the sun-soaked chase thriller The Iris Affair, starring Tom Hollander and Niamh Algar, to the suburban mystery, All Her Fault, led by Sarah Snook.