Meet Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly's rarely-seen husband Kyle Baugher

Kelly Reilly is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life, but she has shed some light on her marriage to financier Kyle Baugher. The actress, who portrays Beth Dutton in Yellowstone, enjoys a low-key existence in her husband's hometown of Southampton, Long Island, and they recently celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary.
So, what do we know about Kelly's long-time love? Keep reading for all the details…
Kelly first mentioned Kyle in 2011
Little is known about how Kyle and Kelly met, but the actress first mentioned him in 2011. Speaking with The Guardian, Kelly was asked how she spends her spare time.
"I live between my house on the borders of Sussex and Surrey and New York, where my boyfriend lives," she said.
"I'm not saying any more about him except that he's not an actor, not in the business. I spend a lot of time across the pond. I spend a lot of my time on aeroplanes. I'm probably going to do the move soon. I'd like my life to be in one place."
Kyle is extremely supportive of his wife
While Kyle prefers to live his life out of the spotlight, he has supported Kelly on the red carpet. Back in 2014, the New York native accompanied his wife to the premiere of Cavalry in Utah. As the couple posed for photos, Kyle wrapped his arm lovingly around Kelly's waist.
Speaking to the Evening Standard the following year, Kelly, 47, explained that she felt ready to return to the stage, after finding contentment in both her work and personal lives.
"I hadn't done a play in eight years. I was doing play after play after play in London, and I couldn't manage a great personal life and do a play," she said at the time. "Now, I'm married and happy and content so I thought it was time to see if I could get that balance back."
More recently, Kelly joined the rest of the Yellowstone cast in Montana, where they shot season 5B. Posting in July, the fan favourite revealed that her husband and their dog had travelled with her.
He attended Princeton University
According to Kyle's LinkedIn profile, he studied at Princeton University from 1998 to 2002, where he earned a bachelor's degree in History.
The couple married in Somerset, England
Kelly and Kyle tied the knot in Somerset, England on June 6, 2012. Reflecting on their big day, Kelly marked their 11th wedding anniversary with an Instagram post last year.
"We were married in Somerset, England surrounded by the countryside I love. This morning exactly 11 years later in Utah with you surrounded by rock, wild desert flowers and Navajo willows," she penned in the caption.
During their nuptials, Kelly opted for an ivory gown complete with buttons down the front, lace cap sleeves, and a satin band at the waist. She wore her iconic red locks down in an effortless blow dry, and traded a traditional veil for a flower crown.
Meanwhile, Kyle sported a beige suit jacket, navy tailored trousers, a pastel blue shirt and gingham bow tie.
Kyle and Kelly share a dog
When they're not working, Kyle and Kelly love spending plenty of time outdoors with their beloved miniature schnauzer, who recently turned 13. From walks along the beach to days out on the water, and hikes in the mountains, they're never without their beloved fur baby.