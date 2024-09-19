Meet Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly's rarely-seen husband Kyle Baugher

While Kyle prefers to live his life out of the spotlight, he has supported Kelly on the red carpet. Back in 2014, the New York native accompanied his wife to the premiere of Cavalry in Utah. As the couple posed for photos, Kyle wrapped his arm lovingly around Kelly's waist.

Speaking to the Evening Standard the following year, Kelly, 47, explained that she felt ready to return to the stage, after finding contentment in both her work and personal lives.

"I hadn't done a play in eight years. I was doing play after play after play in London, and I couldn't manage a great personal life and do a play," she said at the time. "Now, I'm married and happy and content so I thought it was time to see if I could get that balance back."

More recently, Kelly joined the rest of the Yellowstone cast in Montana, where they shot season 5B. Posting in July, the fan favourite revealed that her husband and their dog had travelled with her.