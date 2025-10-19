Netflix drops mystery thriller with Unforgotten star – and perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score

Netflix fans will be pleased to hear that a gripping mystery thriller with a flawless 100% Rotten Tomatoes score has just landed on the streamer. Blood stars Unforgotten's Carolina Main and Line of Duty's Adrian Dunbar in a tense two-season drama set in rural Dublin. The story follows Cat (Carolina) as she returns home after her mother’s sudden death – only to suspect that her father (Adrian) may have been involved. Originally airing on Channel 5 in 2018, the first season was followed by a second in 2020. Now, all 12 episodes are available to stream on Netflix, making it the perfect binge-watch for murder mystery lovers.

With so many thrillers to choose from, picking your next watch can be overwhelming – but Blood makes that decision easy. Not only does it unite two fan-favourite actors from Unforgotten and Line of Duty (Carolina Main and Adrian Dunbar), but it also boasts a rare 100% Rotten Tomatoes score.

© Channel 5 Adrian Dunbar stars in Blood

What is Blood about?

Created by Sophie Petzal (The Last Kingdom, Riviera), this psychological thriller is set in Ireland and follows Cat, a woman plagued by her past who begins to suspect her father, Jim, has something to do with the death of her mother – who apparently died from a fall.

A synopsis continues: "Set over the week following Mary's death, Cat tries to uncover the truth, looking to the past to understand the present. The audience will constantly question whether Cat is paranoid or has, in fact, discovered a terrible truth about her father. Nothing and no one can be taken at face value. In Blood, the 'truth' depends on who you ask."

© MATT SQUIRE Adrian has featured in many crime shows, including Ridley (pictured)

Who stars in Blood?

The show is headed up by Carolina Main (Unforgotten, Fan), who plays Cat Horgan, and Adrian Dunbar (Line of Duty, Ridley), who plays Jim Hogan. They're joined by Gráinne Keenan (The Wife, The Foreigner), Seán Duggan (Lee), Diarmuid Noyes (Christy), Ian Lloyd Anderson (Magpie Murders) and Ingrid Craigie (The Dead).

Rounding out the cast are Fiona Bell, Denis Conway, Darragh O'Toole, Bernadette McKenna, Desmond Eastwood, Ruby Dunne, James Heffernan, Jamie O'Neill, Shereen Martin and Mark O'Regan.

© ITV Carolina Main stars as DS Fran Langley in Unforgotten

Blood's Rotten Tomatoes score

Blood currently has a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, proving its popularity with critics – especially those residing in Ireland. The Irish Independent wrote of the first series: "It’s a well-made, handsome piece of work, and the acting is exemplary. Dunbar captures that slippery ambiguity of Jim, simultaneously a possible killer and a wrongly maligned man. Meanwhile Carolina Main is outstanding as Cat: she doesn’t overplay anything, it’s very internalised and tamped-down, and all the more powerful for that."

The Irish Times added: "There are plenty of reasons to watch Blood, from its fine casting of unfamiliar faces to its supple command of plot and pace. But one discreet appeal may be its refreshing approach to filming Ireland, not as postcard quaint or try-hard urban, but something more fascinating: a place old and new, gothic and green." In its four-star review for the second series, The Guardian noted: "Blood is a smart, gripping saga that credits its audience with intelligence, and it deserves to have viewers hooked."

All 12 episodes of Blood are available to stream on Netflix now.