Netflix viewers binge-watch 'masterpiece' 8-part returning thriller

Netflix's hit political thriller The Diplomat returned to screens on Thursday with its hotly anticipated third season, and viewers have wasted no time getting stuck into the new eight-part season. Keri Russell stars as US foreign diplomat to the UK Kate Wyler as she's drawn into crisis politics in dangerous zones. Season three picks up after the death of President Rayburn, with Kate's husband Hal determined to help her land the vice presidency.

It's no surprise that viewers are binge-watching the new season, having waited a whole year to find out what happened after season two's shocking cliffhanger ending. The series boasts an impressive score of 91 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes and has been hailed by critics as a nail-biting and high-stakes thriller. Fans of the genre who haven't seen this show, it could just be your next binge-watch. Keep reading to find out what viewers have said.

© Netflix Viewers praised the new season on social media What are viewers saying about The Diplomat season 3? It's safe to say the new season has gone down a storm with viewers, who have praised the show on social media. One person penned on X: "Just started watching new season of #TheDiplomat season 3. Finished episode 1 and 2. On episode 3 now. Wow. What a show," while another added, "The Diplomat is an absolutely brilliant series. Love it so much and it keeps getting better every season." A third viewers hailed the series as a "masterpiece" after binge-watching all eight episodes of season three. They penned: "Binged watched the entire series. What a freaking masterpiece! Hal, you are the heart and soul of this show. Love Kate, definitely, but without Hal's nuance, the show will lack its charm!" while another added: "Finished Season 3 of #TheDiplomat and I can now say this is the best political show that Netflix has done since #HouseOfCards. Can't wait for the next season."

WATCH: The trailer for The Diplomat season 3

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Keri Russell plays Kate Wyler in the show What is The Diplomat season 3 about? Season three picks up after season two's explosive finale, which concluded with the death of the president and Grace Penn stepping into the role of leader of the free world. The official synopsis reads: "Ambassador Kate Wyler lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want. She just accused Vice President Grace Penn of hatching a terrorist plot and admitted she’s after the VP's job. But now the President is dead, Kate's husband Hal may have inadvertently killed him, and Grace Penn is leader of the free world. None of this slows Hal’s campaign to land Kate the vice presidency. Kate steps into a role she never wanted, with a freedom she never expected, an increasingly complicated friendship with Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison, and an unnerving bond with First Gentleman Todd Penn."

© Alex Bailey/Netflix Allison Janney plays Grace Penn Who stars in The Diplomat? Keri Russel (The Americans) leads the cast as Ambassador Kate Wyler, alongside Rufus Sewell (Scoop) as Kate's husband Hal. They're joined by Allison Janney (The West Wing) as Grace Penn, David Gyasi (Carnival Row) as Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison and Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale) as First Gentleman Todd Penn. Meanwhile, Poldark star Aidan Turner has joined the cast in the role of Callum Ellis.