5-part thriller that has viewers 'on the edge' is trending on Netflix

Netflix's latest thriller, No One Saw Us Leave, is climbing the streaming platform's Top Ten TV chart. The Mexican series, which premiered on Wednesday, has been hailed by viewers as a "tense" watch and the "perfect slow-burn binge". Based on Mexican author Tamara Trottner's memoir, Nadie nos vio partir, the story takes place in the 1960s and follows a desperate young mother's search for her kidnapped children after they're abducted by her husband.

Netflix has a brilliant line-up of international dramas on offer. From the recently released Spanish thriller Ángela to the smash hit South Korean dystopian series Squid Game to the popular robbery thriller Money Heist, the streaming platform has a long list of binge-worthy shows. No One Saw Us Leave is the latest addition to the line-up and it's no surprise that the gripping series is already climbing the charts. But before you get binge-watching, keep reading to find out more about the show.

© Toya Sarno/Netflix The series is climbing Netflix's top ten TV charts

What is No One Saw Us Leave about?

The series is inspired by a true story and is based on author Tamara Trottner's memoir, which recounts her experience of being kidnapped, along with her brother, by their father. The siblings were separated from their mother for a span of three years.

The story follows Valeria Goldberg (Tessa Ia), who is in an arranged marriage to Leo Saltzman (Emiliano Zurita), the son of an influential businessman within their close-knit Jewish community in Mexico. But when she makes an unforgivable misstep, Leo, on the advice of his parents, takes his and Valeria's two children, Tamara (Marion Siro) and Isaac (Alexander Varela), to Europe without informing their mother. Valeria enlists the help of an ex-Mossad agent turned P.I., Elías (Ari Brickman), to help track down her children. Will she reunite with her children?

What are viewers saying about the show?

The series is climbing the Netflix TV charts and is currently sitting at number six in the Top Ten. On social media, viewers have praised the show, with one person writing: "Outstanding acting with a full, tense atmosphere that keeps you on edge from start to finish — and just when you think you know how it will end, it surprises you again. Exceptional cinematography," while another described the thriller as "a perfect slow burn binge".

© Gael Turpo/Netflix No One Saw Us Leave is inspired by a true story

How to watch No One Saw Us Leave

All five episodes of No One Saw Us Leave are available to stream on Netflix now.