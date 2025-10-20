Gogglebox star Georgia Bell announces 'amazing' news in exciting life update

Congratulations are in order for Gogglebox star Georgia Bell, who has announced her engagement! The 25-year-old revealed the exciting update on Instagram, sharing the moment her partner Josh got down on one knee on a boat while they were on holiday in Dubai. Georgia, who has appeared on the Channel 4 show alongside best friend Abbie Lynn since 2018, looked stunned in the video as she stood in a white dress while Josh proposed. She followed the clip with photos of her showing off her beautiful ring. The pair, who live in Durham, share two children – Hugh and Ralphie – and are also proud pet parents to a grey Staffordshire Bull Terrier called Vinnie.

Fans congratulate the pair

Taking to Instagram to share snaps of the romantic proposal, Georgia captioned the post: "14.10.25. YES YES YES!! Officially in our fiancé era. A memory to remember for a lifetime." TV fans were quick to take to the comments to share their congratulations for the couple, including Georgia's Gogglebox partner Abbie, who said: "Ahhhh just beautiful. Massive congratulations to you both! So so happy, lots of love." Other show favourites Jenny and Lee commented: "Congratulations to you both wow great news much love to ya xx," while the Malone family added: "Such lovely news, congratulations to you all."

Celebrations at home

After taking a few deserved days to soak in the happy moment, the star also took to her Instagram stories to celebrate the news. "We're home and I can finally share our amazing news," she said, before posting a video of the surprise welcome she received – a room filled with flowers and balloons. "And we got home last night to the most gorgeous surprise set up. Thank you so much to my mam @eleanorbeth and @carlyjbell love you all so much," she added.

Abbie and Georgia have appeared on the show since 2018

Family life

Georgia and Josh welcomed their first son, Hugh James Newby, back in July 2022. Georgia marked his birth with an Instagram post, which she captioned: "Our beautiful boy has made his entrance. 12/07/22 at 12:31pm – 7lbs7.5oz. You're perfect in every way Hugh James Newby." Two years later, Georgia announced Hugh had gained a baby brother: "Ralphie James Newby. Our precious boy was born Nov 10th 11:27pm weighing 7lbs10oz. Settling into the life of a family of 5, we all love you unbelievable amounts little one…"

© Georgia Bell/Instagram Gogglebox's Georgia Bell with son Hugh and dog Vinnie

Gogglebox airs on Channel 4 every Friday at 9 pm.