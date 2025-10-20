BBC viewers 'locked in' as 'stellar' 6-part series returns

Viewers are loving the new series of the BBC's critically acclaimed dramedy Dreaming Whilst Black, which returned with its second season this month. The series, which is co-created and co-written by Adjani Salmon, is loosely inspired by real-life events and tells the story of Kwabena (Salmon), an aspiring filmmaker working in a dead-end recruitment job who gets an opportunity to achieve his dream. The series follows Kwabena as he navigates his family, work life and love in London.

It's no wonder viewers can't get enough of Dreaming Whilst Black. The BAFTA-winning series has been hailed as engaging, sharp and fast-paced by critics, with creator Adjani even winning The Royal Television Society's 2022 Breakthrough Award and series nominations in the International Emmys. Fans of the sitcom genre should check this one out. Before you do, keep reading to find out more about the show.

© BBC/Big Deal Films Viewers have praised the series on social media What are viewers saying about Dreaming Whilst Black? It's safe to say that the new series has gone down well with fans, who have praised the "stellar" series on social media. One person wrote: "DREAMING WHILST BLACK SEASON 2 - IS FLAWLESS!!! A GREAT SERIES!!!!" while another remarked: "Two episodes in and Dreaming Whilst Black is killing it again. Man I love this show." Meanwhile, a third viewer said they were "locked in" to the new season, while a fourth called for more episodes writing: "Dreaming Whilst Black season 2 should have been at least two episodes longer."

WATCH: The trailer for Dreaming Whilst Black season 2

© BBC/Big Deal Films The show follows an aspiring filmmaker living in London What is Dreaming Whilst Black about? The show follows an aspiring filmmaker living in London as he navigates life and love, all whilst trying to achieve his dream. Creator Adjani said the series is "about Kwabena, a young man trying to navigate his family, work life and love in London as a broke aspiring artist trying to fulfill his dream; to be a filmmaker. Ultimately it's just another Black experience".

© BBC/Big Deal Films Kwabena is desperate to get his first directing gig in season two What happens in season 2? In season two, Kwabena is desperate to get his first directing gig and is at the "start of his professional career in a new era: the age of diversity, equity and inclusion, where empowering marginalised voices are seemingly at the top of everyone's agenda," according to the synopsis. It continues: "Whilst the entertainment industry might look progressive from the outside, it doesn't feel that way to Kwabs." The synopsis concludes: "Desperate to work on a project that aligns with his values, he manages to secure a directing job for major TV series Sin and Subterfuge – a genre-busting period drama, helmed by the iconic black producer Bridgette Julienne. But over the course of the series, the show's progressive agenda morphs into an increasingly problematic production, and he begins to wonder, has he been set up to fail from the start?"

© BBC/Big Deal Films Adjani Salmon stars in the show Who stars in Dreaming Whilst Black? Adjani Salmon (Chivalry) leads the cast as Kwabena. He's joined by Dani Moseley (Big Boys) as Amy, Demmy Ladipo (We Are Lady Parts) as Maurice, Rachel Adedeji (Alice & Jack) as Funmi and babirye bukilwa (We Hunt Together) as Vanessa.

Both seasons of Dreaming Whilst Black are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.