Gogglebox star Georgia Bell's unseen rooms at home to raise second baby at 24
Gogglebox star Georgia Bell's unseen rooms at home to raise second baby at 24
Georgia Bell in her nursery, on her sofa and her dog in the garden© Instagram

Gogglebox star Georgia Bell's unseen rooms at private home to raise second baby

The Gogglebox star's family home is in Durham

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Gogglebox star Georgia Bell, 24, has recently welcomed her second child with her boyfriend Josh Newby, whom she has been dating since 2018.

The hairdresser and her partner are raising their young family in Durham. While Georgia has been offering glimpses inside the living room in the Channel 4 TV show alongside her friend Abbie Lynn since 2018, she has only shared occasional photos of the rest of her private home. See more in the video...

From son Hugh's woodland nursery to the immaculate kitchen where the couple will prepare meals for their newborn Ralphie and dog Vinnie, tour inside Georgia and Josh's home.

Georgia Bell holding her son in his nursery© Instagram

Nursery

Hugh's nursery has neutral decor including a beige armchair and cream carpets that match the fitted wardrobes. This allows the woodland wallpaper to draw focus, complete with trailing branches and cute hand-painted animals such as foxes.

Georgia Bell's marble bathroom© Instagram

Bathroom

The bathroom underwent a major transformation before Georgia's first child was born. She shared photos of the finished grey and white marble room on Instagram, writing: "Arriving home to a stunning complete bathroom. The one room I've looked forward to getting done since we moved in and all I can say is I'm obsessed!"

A large bathtub was offset with contrasting black taps, while the luxurious hotel aesthetic continued with the illuminated mirror.

Georgia Bell and Abbie sitting on the sofa with their dog© Instagram

Living room

Georgia and Abbie were pictured sitting on a grey velvet corner sofa with chrome studs and a blue fluffy rug draped across the back. Matching blinds cover the window in the background while framed pictures on the walls add a personal touch to the room.

Georgia Bell's dog in her living room© Instagram

Vinnie has his very own Instagram account, which shows a wall-mounted TV is positioned on one wall with two built-in shelves on either side, complete with lights. One cute video gave fans a better look at the neutral interior which included a cream rug on top of the dark grey carpets.

Georgia Bell's grey kitchen with 'pawty' blue balloons© Instagram

Kitchen

The kitchen has grey cabinets, subway tiles, white work surfaces and silver finishes, with plenty of space for new parents Georgia and Josh to prepare bottles for their baby. It had been decked out with blue decorations for her pet pooch's birthday.

The wooden floorboards and dining table were visible in this sweet photo of Vinnie.

 

Georgia Bell's dog in the garden© Instagram

Garden

Georgia's two children have a lush garden to explore when they're old enough. The outdoor space features a spacious lawn and patio area, surrounded by tall fences and trees that offer the star and her young family privacy.

