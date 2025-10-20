Netflix's 8-part drama with Midsomer Murders and Vera stars gets first look

Netflix has released a first look at the upcoming Harlan Coben drama, Run Away, which arrives on TV screens on January 1, 2026. The eight-parter, which stars James Nesbitt, Ruth Jones, Minnie Driver, Alfred Enoch, follows a man named Simon, whose perfect life was turned upside down when his eldest daughter, Paige, ran away. When he finds her, strung out on drugs in a city park, he finally has the chance to bring her home, until an argument escalates into shocking violence.

© Ben Blackall/Netflix James Nesbitt and Minnie Driver star in Run Away

Run Away is one of 13 Harlan Coben titles produced by Netflix, which has a great track record when it comes to adapting the author's works into gripping TV shows. The upcoming release follows 2025's hit thriller, Missing You, and 2024's Fool Me Once, both of which were perfect New Year's Day binge-watches, and it looks like Run Away is following suit. Lead writer Danny Brocklehurst has penned a number of compelling TV adaptations of Coben's novels, so I have no doubt Run Away is another binge-watch waiting to happen. Keep reading to find out more.

What is Run Away about?

The series follows Simon, who had the perfect life, complete with a loving wife and kids, great job and beautiful home, until his eldest daughter Paige ran away. So when he finds her, vulnerable and strung out on drugs in a city park, Simon jumps at the chance to bring his little girl home. The synopsis continues: "But it turns out she’s not alone, and an argument escalates into shocking violence. In the aftermath, Simon loses his daughter all over again, and his search to find her will take him into a dangerous underworld, revealing deep secrets that could tear his family apart forever."

© Ben Blackall/Netflix Ruth Jones plays Elena Ravenscroft

Who stars in Run Away?

First look photos show James Nesbitt (The Missing, Cold Feet) in the lead role of Simon Greene, as he holds a torch whilst walking through dark woodland. The new snaps also show Ruth Jones (Gavin & Stacey, Stella) in the role of Elena Ravenscroft, who is seen standing behind police tape, while Minnie Driver (The Serpent Queen, Good Will Hunting) is pictured in character as Ingrid Greene, who is lying on a sofa next to Simon.

The series boasts a seriously impressive cast list, which includes Alfred Enoch (The Couple Next Door, The Critic) as Isaac Fagbenle, Lucian Msamati (Conclave, Gangs of London) as Cornelius Faber, Jon Pointing (Big Boys, Sweetpea) as Ash, Ellie de Lange (Wolf Hall, The Serpent) and Paige Greene.

© Ben Blackall/Netflix James Nesbitt leads the cast as Simon Greene

Other cast members include Adrian Greensmith (Shelter, Metal Lords) as Sam Greene, Ellie Henry (Hollyoaks) as Anya Greene, Tracy-Ann Oberman (Friday Night Dinner, Toast of London) as Jessica Kinberg, Annette Badland (Ted Lasso, Midsomer Murders) as Lou, Ingrid Oliver (The Thursday Murder Club, Sweetpea) as Yvonne, Maeve Courtier-Lilley (Gran Turismo, The Red King) as Dee Dee, Finty Williams (The A List, Six Minutes To Midnight) as Enid Corval, Joe McGann (Kaos, Vera) as Wiley Corval and Amy Gledhill (Big Mood, Starstruck) as Ruby Todd.

Run Away comes to Netflix on 1 January 2026.