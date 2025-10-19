5 binge-worthy shows everyone needs on their watchlist this week

Frances Forsyte (Tuppence Middleton) and Jolyon Forsyte Jr (Danny Griffin) in The Forsytes

Bridgerton fans, this one's for you! If you have a period drama-shaped hole in your viewing schedule and fancy a "lavish" look at Victorian England, then The Forsytes is for you. Based on John Galsworthy's novel series The Forsyte Saga, the show also features period acting royalty Tuppence Middleton (Downton Abbey: A New Era) and Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark).

Written by Debbie Horsfield (Poldark), the series follows the wealthy Forsytes family, who constantly war between tradition and personal happiness. The synopsis continues: "Money and society dictate the rules in rapidly-changing Victorian London, where four generations of the wealthy Forsyte family of stockbrokers navigate high-risk investments and the even higher expectations of making the right marital match. In this reimagining of John Galsworthy's Forsyte novels, desire, ambition and betrayal all boil down to the eternal dilemma: should one be ruled by the head or the heart?"

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "I'm personally very excited about this one. Not only is the show penned by acclaimed screenwriter Debbie Horsfield, who created the BBC's hit period drama Poldark, starring Aidan Turner, but it's based on Nobel Prize-winning material, which was last adapted for television over 20 years ago in ITV's The Forsyte Saga, starring Damian Lewis. It's about time the novels were adapted for the small screen again, and I can't wait!"

The Forsytes will be available to watch on 5 (formerly Channel 5) on Monday 20 October at 9pm.