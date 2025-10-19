5 binge-worthy shows everyone needs on their watchlist this week

If you binged Monster: The Ed Gein story and are looking for something new, this four-part true crime series is sure to satisfy. Based on the real-life case of Il Mostro di Firenze, the show charts Italy's first-ever serial killer, who managed to evade detection for years during the 1970s and 80s.
After "17 years of terror" and dubbed one of the longest and most complex Italian investigations in history, the crime series focuses on the potential suspects or "monsters" in the investigation, which is still ongoing to this day. "In a story where there have been many possible monsters, over time and investigations, our story focuses on them, the possible monsters, from their point of view," reads the synopsis. "Because the monster, in the end, could be anyone."
This pick is not for the faint-hearted, so if you're easily disturbed by real-life events – especially those depicting violence – you may want to skip this one. However, as the show's director Stefano Sollima said: "Horror, to be truly told, must be faced, not avoided."
He continued: "And a story, to come through with clarity, without embracing a thesis, must begin at the very beginning. To recount it with honesty, respect and rigor must still carry meaning. Not to solve, not to explain, but simply to remember. A way to remain close to those who were left there, forever in the night."
The Monster of Florence will be available to watch on Netflix from Wednesday 22 October.