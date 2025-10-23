Nobody Wants This stars' homes away from set: Adam Brody's fire-destroyed house, Kristen Bell's $4.3m home & more

Nobody Wants This was a surprise hit of 2024, as we collectively fell for the "hot rabi" Noah and cheered on our favourite podcaster Joanne for the entire season. Now, this Netflix smash is back for a second run, and while we try our very best to pace ourselves, working through the episodes, we thought we would take a deep dive into the real lives of the cast members. From Kristen Bell and Adam Brody through to Timothy Simons and Justine Lupe, where do the stars live away from their lives on screen?

What is season 2 of Nobody Wants This about?

The first series follows podcast host Joanne, played by Kristen Bell, and unconventional rabbi Noah, played by Adam Brody, who begin to fall in love despite their wildly different lives. Season two follows them as they attempt to overcome the obstacles keeping them apart. The second season will feature 10 30-minute episodes and it launches on Thursday 23 October.

© ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX Nobody Wants This. (L to R) Adam Brody as Noah, Timothy Simons as Sasha, Kristen Bell as Joanne, Jackie Tohn as Esther in episode 209 of Nobody Wants This. Cr. Erin Simkin/Netflix Â© 2025

What have Nobody Wants This fans said about the show?

It was a hit from episode one, with fans rushing online to share their thoughts. One person penned: "One episode in and obsessed. I missed Adam Brody on TV... effortless charming and instantly great chemistry/banter with Kristen Bell," while another added: "Everyone needs to go watch #NobodyWantsThis on Netflix. A romcom hasn't had me kicking my feet like this in a while. And the chemistry between Adam Brody and Kristen Bell? Absolutely riveting."

Nobody Wants This has been a big hit with viewers

Discover the stars' private homes:

© Instagram Kristen and her husband posing on their driveway Kristen Bell's home The will-they-won't-they romcom follows Joanne, played by Kristen Bell, as she unexpectedly falls for Noah. The Forgetting Sarah Marshall star lives with her husband, Dax Shepard and their two children, Lincoln, 11, and Delta, 10. They have a Los Angeles property that they bought in 2019 for a dazzling $4.3 million. Her favourite space? The open-plan living area. "The one thing we love about it is that the kitchen and living room blend together, and we didn't want to lose that, since the majority of time is spent there. It's got a good flow," she told Architectural Digest.



WATCH: Check out a snippet of season two of Nobody Wants This

© Getty Images Adam Brody and wife Leighton Meester Adam Brody's home Adam Brody and wife Leighton Meester's family home, which they shared with two children, was sadly destroyed by the horrendous Palisades Fire earlier this year, reports have claimed. They bought the five-bedroom, six-bathroom property in 2019, and it's unknown if it is being rebuilt for the stars. Adam and Leighton have not publicly commented on the tragedy.



Justine's husband shared this cute snap Justine Lupe's home Succession actress, Justine Lupe, who plays Joanne's sister, Morgan in Nobody Wants This, has a wholesome family life away from the cameras. She and her husband, Tyson Mason, bought a house in Los Angeles in 2021. Then, in 2024 they welcomed a child, Ellis, and now the house is a family pad for the three of them. Justine revealed to the LA Times that she also has a dog called Lilly and cat called Addie in the mix. Until 2021, Justine was constantly back and forth between Los Angeles and New York with no roots, but it was the pandemic that inspired her to settle down, she told the publication. Her husband shared this sweet snap revealing they have a unique gallery wall at home.

Timothy posed in his lounge ahead of an event Timothy Simons' home Timothy, who plays Noah's brother Sasha, married his wife, Annie Simons, in June 2008 and they share 13-year-old twins. The couple worked with interior designer Jason Martin on the design of their US family home. Timothy has shared glimpses of his stylish property on his Instagram feed and his living area features a bright yellow wall and a modern wooden bookcase.