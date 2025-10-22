Netflix's twisty 8-part thriller with Blue Lights and Death in Paradise stars will 'keep you guessing'

Netflix has unveiled a first look at its upcoming comedy-thriller, How to Get to Heaven from Belfast, from Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee – and it looks seriously good. The eight-part series stars Roísín Gallagher (The Dry), Sinéad Keenan (Unforgotten) and Caoilfhionn Dunne (Industry) as three childhood friends in their late 30s who embark on a wild and thrilling adventure
How to Get to Heaven from Belfast is definitely going on my watchlist. Not only is the series created, written and executive produced by Lisa McGee, the powerhouse creator of International Emmy-winning comedy Derry Girls, but it's also produced by Hat Trick Productions, which is behind a number of TV favourites, including Outnumbered, Episodes and the gripping crime thriller Trigger Point. Plus, with a cast of familiar faces, led by RTS-winner Sinéad Keenan, BAFTA nominee Roísín Gallagher and IFTA nominee Caoilfhionn Dunne, viewers are certainly in for a captivating watch. Keep reading for more details…
The series is about what happens when life doesn't turn out quite like you'd expected
What is How to Get to Heaven from Belfast about?
The series is billed as a "show about friendship, memory and what happens when life doesn't turn out quite like you'd expected." The story follows three best friends: clever, chaotic TV writer Saoirse (Gallagher), glamorous, stressed-out mother of three Robyn (Keenan), and dependable, inhibited carer Dara (Dunne). The trio, who have been a tight-knit group since school, are now in their late 30s and are about to embark on the most thrilling adventure of their lives.
The synopsis continues: "When an email arrives, telling them about the death of the estranged fourth member of their childhood gang, a series of eerie events at her wake set them on a dark, dangerous and hilarious odyssey through Ireland and beyond as each tries to piece together the truth of the past."
According to creator Lisa, the show is a "mash-up" of mystery and comedy. "We want to keep you guessing and keep you laughing," she told Tudum. "I can't wait for you to meet Saoirse, Robyn and Dara, and go on this wild, weird adventure with them — an Irish odyssey — full of twists, turns, and arguments about eyelash extensions."
Sinéad Keenan, Caoilfhionn Dunne and Roísín Gallagher stars in the show
Where have you seen the leading stars before?
Irish actress Roísín Gallagher, who plays Saoirse, is best known for her starring role as Shiv Sheridan in the BritBox series The Dry, as well as the Sky Atlantic series The Lovers. The 38-year-old won IFTA and BAFTA nominations for her performance in the latter.
Meanwhile, Sinéad Keenan, from Dublin, boasts a wide range of TV and film credits but is perhaps best known for playing Nina Pickering in the supernatural drama Being Human and DCI Jessica James in ITV's crime drama Unforgotten. In 2018, Sinéad won an RTS Award for her role in Little Boy Blue. The actress plays Robyn in the Netflix series.
Finally, Caoilfhionn Dunne, 41, who plays Dara, is perhaps best recognised for playing Jackie Walsh in Industry and Anne Glover in A Thousand Blows. She also starred in the RTÉ drama Love/Hate, for which she earned an IFTA nomination.
The series boasts an impressive cast list
Who else stars in How to Get to Heaven from Belfast?
An impressive list of supporting stars join the leading trio, including Tom Basden (The Ballad Of Wallis Island, After Life) as Seb, Art Campion (Derry Girls, Blue Lights) as Jim, Michelle Fairley (Gangs of London, Game of Thrones) as Margo, Josh Finan (The Responder, Say Nothing) as Jason, Bronagh Gallagher (Brassic, Pulp Fiction) as Booker, Darragh Hand (Heartstopper, Dear England) as Liam, Ardal O'Hanlon (The Woman in the Wall, Death in Paradise) as Seamus, Natasha O'Keeffe (Peaky Blinders, The Wheel of Time) as Greta and Emmett J. Scanlan (MobLand, Kin) as Owen.
The series arrived in February 2026
How to watch How to Get to Heaven from Belfast
The series, which features eight 60-minute episodes, will premiere on Netflix in February 2026. An exact release date has yet to be announced.