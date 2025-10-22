Netflix's twisty 8-part thriller with Blue Lights and Death in Paradise stars will 'keep you guessing'

The series is about what happens when life doesn't turn out quite like you'd expected

The series is billed as a "show about friendship, memory and what happens when life doesn't turn out quite like you'd expected." The story follows three best friends: clever, chaotic TV writer Saoirse (Gallagher), glamorous, stressed-out mother of three Robyn (Keenan), and dependable, inhibited carer Dara (Dunne). The trio, who have been a tight-knit group since school, are now in their late 30s and are about to embark on the most thrilling adventure of their lives.

The synopsis continues: "When an email arrives, telling them about the death of the estranged fourth member of their childhood gang, a series of eerie events at her wake set them on a dark, dangerous and hilarious odyssey through Ireland and beyond as each tries to piece together the truth of the past."

According to creator Lisa, the show is a "mash-up" of mystery and comedy. "We want to keep you guessing and keep you laughing," she told Tudum. "I can't wait for you to meet Saoirse, Robyn and Dara, and go on this wild, weird adventure with them — an Irish odyssey — full of twists, turns, and arguments about eyelash extensions."