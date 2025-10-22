Netflix's 'most-awaited' romance drama shares major update ahead of 10-part series

TV viewers were quick to take to social media to share their excitement for the next instalment, with one person simply writing: "Most-awaited series."

"Emily's back, but this time in both Italy and France, surrounded by encounters, surprises and now with a new love interest. I can't wait to see her outfits this season," said one fan, while fashion designer Harris Reed penned: "Girl, I'm coming over to binge watch this on your sofa."

A third person wrote: "EVERYONE AND EVERYTHING LOOKS SO GOOD," while a fourth said: "COUNTING DOWN THE DAYS."