Netflix's 'most-awaited' romance drama shares major update ahead of 10-part series

Ring the alarm! Netflix's "most-awaited" romance series Emily in Paris has just dropped a major update ahead of its 10-part fifth season – and we couldn't be more excited. The streamer has unveiled the official teaser and first-look photos ahead of its release on 18 December, showing Emily (Lily Collins) embarking on a new chapter – and a new romance – in the Eternal City of Rome. While the series has received mixed reviews from critics (it currently holds a 63% score on Rotten Tomatoes), it boasts a fiercely loyal fanbase. When Emily in Paris first premiered in August, it soared to number one on the Netflix Global Top 10, racking up 19.9 million views in its first four days.
Fans react to the teaser
TV viewers were quick to take to social media to share their excitement for the next instalment, with one person simply writing: "Most-awaited series."
"Emily's back, but this time in both Italy and France, surrounded by encounters, surprises and now with a new love interest. I can't wait to see her outfits this season," said one fan, while fashion designer Harris Reed penned: "Girl, I'm coming over to binge watch this on your sofa."
A third person wrote: "EVERYONE AND EVERYTHING LOOKS SO GOOD," while a fourth said: "COUNTING DOWN THE DAYS."
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu returns opposite Lily as Sylvie Grateau
William Abadie plays Antoine Lambert in the hit show
What to expect from Emily in Paris Season 5?
"Hearts will Rome" promises the trailer, which shows Emily getting cosy with Roman heir Marcello against the backdrop of Italy's romantic capital.
The synopsis continues: "Now the head of Agence Grateau Rome, Emily faces professional and romantic challenges as she adapts to life in a new city. But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks.
"Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships. Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities."
Who stars in Emily in Paris season 5?
Reprising her starring role as Emily Cooper is Lily Collins, who's joined by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau and Ashley Park as Mindy Chen.
Fan-favourite Lucas Bravo returns as Gabriel, while Samuel Arnold plays Julien, Eugenio Franceschini is Marcello, Bruno Gouery is Luc and William Abadie plays Antoine Lambert.
Rounding out the cast are Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Thalia Besson as Genevieve, Paul Forman as Nico and Arnaud Binard as Laurent G.
Are you team Gabriel (Lucas Bravo)?
Or are you team Alfie (Lucien Laviscount)?
Emily in Paris season five drops on Netflix on 18 December.