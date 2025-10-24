'Deliciously dark' 6-part revenge thriller looks like my next TV binge-watch

Prime Video has dropped the tense trailer for its upcoming revenge thriller, Malice, which comes from BAFTA-winning screenwriter James Wood (Decline and Fall, Rev). The six-parter, which is billed as a "darkly delicious" thriller, tells a "class-skewering revenge story" set against the sun-soaked backdrop of Greece. Jack Whitehall stars as the charming and complex Adam Healey, who infiltrates the brash and wealthy Tanner family during their family holiday in Greece in order to destroy them.

© Yannis Drakoulidis Carice Van Houten and Jack Whitehall star in Malice

As a big fan of The White Lotus, Mike White's smash hit black comedy drama which follows the lives of wealthy hotel guests and their staff at a luxury resort, Malice sounds like the perfect show to fill the gap between seasons. Glamorous, sun-soaked setting? Check. Filthy rich characters? Check. A story that promises plenty of high-stakes drama, betrayal and secrets? Check. Sign me up!

Plus, directors Mike Barker and Leonora Lonsdale have an impressive list of gripping shows on their CVs, with Barker known for his work on The Handmaid's Tale and Lonsdale having directed the 2020 mystery series, The Pale Horse, so I've got high hopes for Malice. I'm also intrigued to see Jack Whitehall, whose best known for his roles in Bad Education and his stand-up comedy work, move away from his comedy roots and take on a darker, more complex character.



© Yannis Drakoulidis David Duchovny plays Jamie Tanner

What is Malice about?

The series follows Adam, a charismatic tutor who charms his way into the life of the wealthy Tanner family during their holiday in Greece. When the family's nanny falls dangerously ill, Adam orchestrates his way into their London home, and his true vengeful nature begins to emerge, according to the synopsis.

© Prime Video The series arrives on Prime Video on November 14

It continues: "Adam now starts to turn Jamie Tanner (David Duchovny) and Nat (Carice Van Houten) against each other and secretly plots to bring down the entire family. When Adam's obsession with the family raises questions, those who dig deeper into his past find themselves playing a dangerous game. With his world collapsing around him, Jamie starts to realise that Adam may be responsible for all their recent disasters - but is it too late to save his family?"

All episodes of Malice premiere on Prime Video on November 14.