Watch: Prime Video fans 'obsessed' with trailer for 6-part returning drama: 'I can't stop replaying this'

Prime Video viewers have been left "obsessed" after the streamer dropped the official trailer for the second season of teen romance drama Maxton Hall – The World Between Us. The hit German-language series, starring Harriet Herbig-Matten and Damian Hardung, is based on Mona Kasten's bestselling Save Me trilogy and follows book-smart Ruby, a scholarship student at the prestigious Maxton Hall private school, who collides with arrogant millionaire heir James Beaufort. In this new instalment, Ruby and James's relationship takes a darker turn: just as Ruby's carefully laid-out future seems within reach, tragedy strikes James's family – shattering their fragile romance and threatening to pull them apart for good. Can James repair the damage and win Ruby back? Fans will have to wait until the series lands on 7 November to find out.

Fans react to the trailer

The trailer has already sent viewers into a frenzy. One fan wrote: "I can't stop replaying this trailer, I'm obsessed." Meanwhile, another added: "Didn't realise it was possible to feel every single emotion while watching this but here we are. WOW!!" while a third penned: "The way that I am already prepared to cry and scream and be on the emotional rollercoaster."

What to expect from Maxton Hall – The World Between Us

The new season promises heartbreak, passion and even tragedy by the looks of the new trailer. Meanwhile, the official synopsis reads: "Those who fly high can also fall low… After their passionate night together in Oxford and her greatest life goal within reach, everything seems to be going perfectly for Ruby (Harriet Herbig-Matten). But a stroke of fate in James' (Damian Hardung) family changes everything and James himself, of all people, brings her back from cloud nine to a harsh reality.

"Ruby is devastated. She has never had such strong feelings for anyone as she does for James – and she has never been so hurt by anyone either. She wants her old life back, where no one at Maxton Hall knew her and she wasn't part of the elitist world of her classmates. But she can't forget James – especially since he's doing everything he can to win her back."