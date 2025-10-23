Amazon viewers issue same demand as 'steamy' Spanish-language drama shoots to top of streaming charts

Fans have been streaming Amazon Prime's Our Fault since it landed on the streaming giant last week and it has shot to the top of the network's charts. The Spanish-language film is the third and final instalment of the Culpables series, based on the book series of the same name by Mercedes Ron. The film, which stars Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guavara, has also inspired a British remake, also on Amazon Prime, which stars Asha Banks and Matthew Broome. And while fans have been happy for the latest entry to drop, they were also left wondering when the British sequel to My Fault would be released.

Taking to X, one person wrote: "Happy for Nicole, but is My Fault: London your step child? You literally left us hanging by the door," while a second commented: "Cool, but where is the My Fault: London sequel announcement?" and a third demanded: "Nicole amazing, as always. But what about MFL sequel announcement."

In the same vein, a fourth penned: "So excited to see Nicole looking stunning as ever! But could we also please have the #MyFaultLondon sequels announced? It's a need!!!" and a fifth shared: "Happy for all their fans, butt you're leaving us anxious about a My Fault: London sequel," and a sixth added: "As much as we love Nicole and will be watching, when will you announce the My Fault: London sequels??? I think it's about time."

What is the My Fault series about?

The synopsis for the latest instalment reads: "Jenna and Lion's wedding brings about the long-awaited reunion between Noah and Nick after their breakup. Nick's inability to forgive Noah stands as an insurmountable barrier. He, heir to his grandfather's businesses, and she, starting her professional life, resist fueling a flame that's still alive. But now that their paths have crossed again, will love be stronger than resentment?"

The Spanish series has followed the love story of Noah Moran (Nicole Wallace), the stepdaughter of a billionaire and Nick Leister (Gabriel Guavara), her new street racing stepbrother. The first film in the series, My Fault, which was released on Amazon Prime in 2023, follows the couple's blossoming romance after Noah's mother marries Nick's father. The sequel, Your Fault, was released the following year and while it featured the pair's romance going from strength to strength, the pair faced issues as Nick's old life started catching up to him.

© Amazon Prime / Pablo Ricciardulli A wedding brings the former lovers back into each other's lives

Despite the films garnering a negative critical response, fans have flocked in their droves to stream the movies. Writing in Decider, John Serba urged viewers to "skip" the film calling it an "atrocious movie" while painting its romance as "annoying and excruciating". However, fans disagreed with the first film in the series having a 4.4 rating out of five on Google Reviews. One called the film a "gripping Spanish thriller that keeps you on the edge of your seat from start to finish" while a second commented that it was "a fun, seductive watch, great for anyone in the mood for drama mixed with a steamy forbidden romance".

Upon its initial release in 2023, My Fault became Amazon Prime's top movie of 2023 and its popularity extended into the following year, when it was ranked as the fourth most-streamed film on the platform. Its sequel achieved the same results and is the most-streamed non-English film on the platform.

© Amazon / Pablo Ricciardulli The film series started out on WattPad

The series first started as a creation on WattPad, however, unlike other stories on the platform the characters were of Mercedes Ron's own creation as opposed to being based on real-life people. WattPad stories have started increasing in popularity with Netflix's successful The Kissing Booth series coming from the fan-fiction platform as did My Life with the Walter Boys.

My Fault: London spin-off

The series' popularity led to an English-language spin-off, which was released in February 2025. The British version follows largely the same plot and stars Asha Banks (A Good Girl's Guide to Murder) and Matthew Broome (The Buccaneers). HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen says of the English leads: "Matthew Broome and Asha Banks shine as head-over-heels couple Nick and Noah," adding that: "While some themes may not be for everyone, directors Charlotte Fassler and Dani Girdwood do a fantastic job of making this a sophisticated, high-stakes romance."

The British spin-off will be returning for a sequel, with a first-look image released by Amazon Prime on 5 October showing the couple looking close while keeping their romance hidden, while a second picture showed the pair with their arms around each other. "We know you've all been waiting for this... here's your first look at Noah and Nick's next chapter in Your Fault: London," Amazon said in a caption.

© Sophie Williams, Prime Video Fans have been treated to a first-look image of the upcoming sequel

The upcoming sequel, which is expected in 2026, will feature the same characters alongside some brand-new ones. Joining the cast are Louisa Binder (Quentin Blake's Box of Treasures), Joel Nankevis (Beast of War), Scarlett Rayner (Trying) and Orlando Norman (Tummy Monster).

Louisa will play Sophia, a "beautiful and ambitious" young woman who sets her sights on Nick when she starts working at Leister Enterprises; Joel will play Michael, a "confident and patient" Oxford student who forms an immediate friendship with Noah while secretly wanting more; Scarlett will play Briar, a "seemingly kind but secretly manipulative" master strategist who befriends Noah at Oxford with hidden motives; and Orlando will play Cruz, Ronnie's (Sam Buchanan) right-hand man in the underground racing world.