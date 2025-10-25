Inside Ben Miller's private life off-screen in the Cotswolds

Revered as British acting royalty, Ben Miller has become something of a national treasure after leading the charge in Death in Paradise (2011-14) and, more recently, Professor T (2021-present). No stranger to Hollywood, Ben, 59, has also racked up credits in major blockbusters, including Johnny English (2003) and Paddington 2 (2017), with his career continuing to flourish.

© Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock Ben Miller and his wife Jessica Parker pictured in 2014

While Ben is used to travelling widely for film and TV shoots, the actor relishes his time at home with his wife, producer Jessica Parker, and their two children: Harrison, 14, and Lana, 10. Based in the Cotswolds in Gloucestershire, Ben is also a proud father to Jackson, 19, from his seven-year marriage to The Inbetweeners star, Belinda Stewart-Wilson, and has spoken openly about remaining "good friends" with his ex-wife since divorcing. Here's what we know about Ben's life away from the cameras…

Meet Ben Miller's wife

Ben is married to Jessica Parker, a producer whose film credits include The Libertine (2004) and Stormbreaker (2006). As of 2024, she has also served as an executive producer on Austin, an Australian-British comedy drama series, in which Ben also stars. Season two aired earlier this year.

© Getty Ben and Jessica tied the knot in 2013

It's unknown how Ben first met Jessica, whose father is renowned guitarist and composer Alan Parker, however, The Telegraph confirmed that they were dating in 2011, with their first baby, son Harrison, expected to arrive in December of that year. Following their wedding in 2013, Ben and Jessica expanded their family, welcoming daughter Lana in 2015.

While Ben and Jessica initially lived in London, the couple eventually decided to move to the countryside for their children. "We needed more room because our son, Harrison, who was three, was bouncing off the walls. I mean, literally bouncing off the walls," the father-of-three told The Telegraph in 2023.

Co-parenting with his ex-wife

Prior to meeting Jessica, Ben was married to fellow actor Belinda Stewart-Wilson, who is widely known on the British comedy circuit, after starring in The Inbetweeners and The IT Crowd. The pair were married from 2004-2011, and share a son, Jackson, known as "Sonny".

© Impossible Pictures 2008 Ben was previously married to his Primeval co-star Belinda Stewart-Wilson

In a 2010 interview with The Guardian, Ben noted that they'd come to a co-parenting agreement after splitting. "My son, Sonny, is four. My wife and I have been separated for a while, but we have an arrangement where Sonny spends half the time with me and half the time with her. I very much wanted the perfect nuclear family, and I came from the perfect nuclear family, but like so many people, that isn't the way things have worked out. I'm very lucky in that Belinda and I are good friends."

In March 2024, Ben revealed to Net Mums that he was preparing to take Sonny to look at universities.

Parenting journey

A doting father of three, Ben has spoken openly about his life as a dad. "I've done a lot of parenting, but you never sort of feel qualified to give any advice," the actor admitted to Net Mums.

© WireImage Ben and Jessica with their daughter Lana

Echoing this sentiment in 2022, Ben told The Independent: "I'm a flawed dad. My parenting is like anybody else's. I find it difficult to really be present with my kids and spend proper time with them, and play with them. That's an effort I have to make.

"Parenting is really hard. You've got these two responsibilities: an overall view to try and keep the show on the road, which your kids are hopefully not aware of, and then you have your own responsibility, which is not to miss out on their childhood. Balancing the two things I find really difficult."