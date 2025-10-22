Nicole Kidman sparks fan frenzy with special reunion: 'Back together'

Nicole Kidman was glowing as she enjoyed a special reunion with her Special Ops: Lioness cast and crew, with the show preparing to film its third season. The Australian actress looked happier than ever as she stood beside her co-star, Zoe Saldaña, on the set of the hit show, just weeks after she filed for divorce from her husband of 19 years, Keith Urban. "Love being back together @lionesspplus," she wrote in the Instagram caption, as fans rushed to the comment section to share their delight that the series was returning to their screens.

"OMG yesssss!!!!! Best. Show. Ever. I've watched season 1 literally 10 times," one fan wrote, while another added, "Can't wait for next season- love Lioness." A third chimed in, "Amazing cast and equally amazing show!" while another noted that Nicole was "booked and busy!" The mother of two starred in a whopping six projects in 2024, including Expats, A Family Affair, The Perfect Couple, Spellbound, Babygirl and season two of Lioness.

She shared her plans to slow down in 2025 with The Hollywood Reporter, revealing that she was off for the rest of the year after Holland and season two of Nine Perfect Strangers dropped. Nicole's upcoming projects for 2026 include Practical Magic 2, Margo's Got Money Troubles, Scarpetta, Girls and Their Horses, Discretion, the third season of Big Little Lies, and Lioness.

The blonde beauty previously shared with People how special it was to be part of Lioness, and revealed that filming the show was "a rollercoaster ride". She continued: "There's an enormous amount of action in this show. We both had to work really hard, because they would share this fantastic dialogue, and you want to deliver on that. But it's also very physical and demanding." Since filming season one, she has formed a "beautiful" and "genuine" friendship with her co-star, Zoe.

To learn more about Lioness, watch below...

WATCH: Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña star in "Special Ops: Lioness"

"The one thing that I admire so much about Nicole is that she's very passionate about what she does. She loves what she does," the Avatar actress said. "So there's a level of preparation that she brings to the table that repurposes you if you're working alongside her. And I get to work with someone that I've truly respected and admired for such a long time. And now, I get to tell my friends like, 'I'm friends with Nicole!'"

© Instagram Nicole reunited with Zoe Saldaña and her Lioness team

Nicole is in the process of splitting from her country crooner husband after 19 years of marriage and two daughters together, the news of which stunned fans of the beloved couple. The Babygirl star opened up about surviving life's trials and tribulations in a candid interview with Harper's Bazaar, seemingly referring to her recent divorce.

© ITV The star is currently filming season three of the hit show

"I've seen a lot, I've experienced a lot, and I've survived a lot," she said. "I want to pass on some of that knowledge and that wisdom and whatever I've learned." She continued: "There's something to knowing that no matter how painful, or how difficult, or how devastating something is, there is a way through."

© WireImage Nicole filed for divorce from Keith in September

"You're going to have to feel it. You're not going to be able to numb it. You are going to have to feel it, and it's going to feel insurmountable at times. You're going to feel like you're broken, but if you move gently and slowly – and it can take an enormous amount of time – it does pass."

© Getty Images The 58-year-old opened up about enduring heartbreak

Nicole and Keith share daughters Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14, whom the proud mom stepped out with on October 6 at Paris Fashion Week, looking incredible despite filing for divorce just days earlier.