Why did Candace Cameron Bure stop making Hallmark movies?

For years Candace Cameron Bure was the face of Hallmark and their Christmas movie queen, after decades on TV screens in Full House and the spin-off Fuller House as D.J. Tanner. On Hallmark, she starred in over 30 films with popular titles such as Christmas Town, The Christmas Contest, If I Only Had Christmas, and A Christmas Detour, as well as 18 Aurora Teagarden Mysteries movies, a franchise adapted from the books of Charlaine Harris about 28-year-old Aurora (Roe), a professional librarian who belongs to a group of true crime enthusiasts who gather monthly to study famous crimes from the history of their Georgia town.

However, in 2022, she decided to leave Hallmark, making the move to Great American Family, a network launched in 2021 by Bill Abbott, the former CEO and president of Hallmark Media. Famous Christmas movie stars Trevor Donovan, Jen Lilley, Jessica Lowndes, Jesse Metcalfe, Danica McKellar, Debbie Matenopoulos, Cameron Mathison, and Lori Loughlin also joined the network, which placed a focus on faith-driven content.

Why did Candace leave Hallmark?

Candace left because her contact had expired and she had a close working relationship with Bill Abbott. "It just so happened that my contract was expiring when Great American Family started up. So we did not start having those discussions until we were well into negotiations with Hallmark Channel for renewing. And as every business person knows, you’ve got to do what’s right for contracts. It didn’t work out with Hallmark and so we started talking to Bill," she told Variety.

In 2024 she told fans during an Instagram Live: "It wasn’t so much about leaving as it was about an opportunity to grow a new network that puts faith and family at the forefront of its content. I'm very proud of the work I did at Hallmark for 15 years and love all my friends there."

But comments she later made also suggested that shed disagreed with Hallmark's decision to air more inclusive programming, including queer romcoms.

What did Candace Cameron Bure say about queer romcoms?

"I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core," she said during an interview with WSJ about the decision to join GAF.

Her comments suggested that any marriage that was not heteronormative was not "traditional," leading to backlash.

Bill Abbott added: "It's certainly the year 2022, so we're aware of the trends. There's no whiteboard that says: 'Yes, this,' or 'No, we'll never go here.'"

Candace Cameron Bure's statement

In response to the backlash, Candace gave a statement, in which she said she had "great love" for all people before doubling down on the need for more faith-based content amid a "toxic culture".

"All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone," she said. "It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn't be surprised. We need Christmas more than ever."

"I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do. If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately. My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others well, and to simply be a reflection of God's huge love for all of us."



"I have long wanted to find a home for more faith-based programming. I am grateful to be an integral part of a young and growing network," she said. "I had also expressed in my interview, which was not included, that people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera, which I encourage and fully support. I've never been interested in proselytizing through my storytelling, but in celebrating God's greatness in our lives through the stories I tell."

What Christmas film is Candace Cameron Bure starring in?

This Christmas, Candace will star alongside General Hospital's Cameron Mathison in Another Sweet Christmas, a sequel to 2024's Home Sweet Christmas. It will have an exclusive premiere in theaters from November 30–December 2.

"’Tis the season for Another Sweet Christmas, and I’ve got a “save the date” just for you!" she shared on Instagram. "That’s right, on November 30th, Sophie and Sam’s love story continues exclusively on the BIG SCREEN. So pack your eggnog and Christmas cookies, and join us at a theater near you! Tickets in bio."