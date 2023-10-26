Kelly Clarkson's life upheaval with family results in exciting new milestone - details

Kelly Clarkson has moved her young family from Los Angeles to New York City, and it's safe to say, it's been an exciting time for all!

The Kelly Clarkson Show host is getting comfortable in her new city and is enjoying hosting her award-winning chat show with NBC - and the feeling is mutual.

What's more, the network have named her as the new host for this year's upcoming tree lighting ceremony at the Rockefeller Center.

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson's family life with her two young children

The iconic annual event will see Kelly host for the first time, as well as performing several songs during the evening - something her entire family will be able to enjoy and be part of.

The news was announced on Thursday, with Kelly saying: "I'm so excited to consider this city and Rockefeller Center my new home, and I can't imagine a better way to kick off Christmas this year than to be a part of this beautiful New York tradition with the lighting of the tree!"

© Getty Images Kelly Clarkson will be hosting this year's tree lighting ceremony at the Rockefeller Center

Kelly is no stranger to the Rockefeller Center, as 20 years ago she first performed at the event, and a handful of times since.

The show will be hosted once again by Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin.

© Alexi Rosenfeld The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Media Group, said of Kelly taking part: "The lighting of that magnificent tree at Rockefeller Center is one of the true joys of the holiday season and to have Kelly both host and perform feels like we’re getting our Christmas presents early this year."

© Getty Kelly Clarkson's new show in New York City premiered on October 16

The Rockefeller Christmas tree tradition dates back to over 90 years ago in 1931 during the Great Depression. The first official tree-lighting ceremony occurred two years later in 1933.

Kelly is living in New York City with her two young children, River, nine, and Remy, seven, who she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

© Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC Kelly Clarkson's children are getting settled in their new home in NYC

She opened up about her children adapting to city life in a recent interview with Audacy backstage at its 10th annual We Can Survive at the beginning of October.

"My son walked out of his school and was like, 'This is the right school for me. The other one didn’t fit like this one,'" she said of Remy embracing his new school. She also made a fun revelation about her daughter's outlook on her mom's fame, telling them: "She was like, 'Oh, did Grandma Reba take your seat on The Voice? I was like, 'Nope - she took Blake (Shelton's).' She thinks that’s normal."

© Getty Kelly Clarkson and her two children

With the relocation, family remains at the forefront of her decisions. Situated close to the iconic 30 Rockefeller Plaza, her show's new location, Kelly, 41, emphasized to USA Today: "At this point, I'm 40 years old. Mama rented something nice!"

She added: "I was like, 'I’m not living here unless it’s right by the park and really nice for the kids,'" she added, emphasizing the significance of a comfortable life for her children.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.