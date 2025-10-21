Irish-set drama with Slow Horses star based on bestseller is your next must-watch

There's a new Irish-set drama on the way – and judging by its starry cast and bestselling source material, it's shaping up to be your next must-watch. Based on Irish author Anna McPartlin's 2014 novel The Last Days of Rabbit Hayes, the film is being brought to the big screen by none other than Niamh Algar (The Iris Affair), Sam Claflin (Lazarus) and Ruth Bradley (Slow Horses). It follows the moving story of a woman coming to terms with the end of her life – and what it means for the beloved family she's leaving behind. The movie is being adapted by Jim O'Hanlon, and according to Screen Daily, filming has officially wrapped in Dublin.

Irish and Northern Irish dramas are having a real moment right now, with hits like Netflix's House of Guinness and Channel 4's upcoming romantic drama Trespasses, starring Lola Petticrew, Tom Cullen, and Gillian Anderson. The Last Days of Rabbit Hayes looks set to be just as gripping – not only does it boast a creative team packed with Irish talent, but McPartlin's novel holds an impressive average rating of 4.26 out of 5 on Goodreads, so viewers would be remiss not to tune in. As we eagerly await a release date, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming film…

© Tomo Brejc Sam Claflin is set to star in the film adaptation

What is The Last Days of Rabbit Hayes about?

The story centres around Rabbit Hayes, played by Niamh Algar, who is described as "a woman who loves her ordinary life even as it approaches its final days."

© Sky UK This project marks Niamh's next project after her turn in The Iris Affair

The synopsis continues: "She must come to terms with her past and a future she won't be part of, while her close-knit, optimistic family grapples with the reality of losing her and decides what will happen to Juliet (Alisha Weir), Rabbit's 14-year-old daughter."

Who stars in The Last Days of Rabbit Hayes?

The film stars Niamh Algar (The Iris Affair, Playing Nice), Sam Claflin (Lazarus, The Count of Monte Cristo) and Alisha Weir (Matilda the Musical). They're joined by Colm Meaney (Layer Cake, No Way Up), Sinead Cusack (Hoffman, Stealing Beauty), Tom Glynn Carney (Dunkirk, The King) and Ruth Bradley (Slow Horses, Rebellion).

Bringing McPartlin's novel to life is Irish filmmaker Jim O'Hanlon, who is known for his work on 100 Streets (starring Idris Elba and Gemma Arterton), Your Christmas Or Mine? and an upcoming period comedy penned by Jimmy Carr titled Fackham Hall.

What have the creatives said?

Speaking about his motivation for the project, Jim O'Hanlon said: "I fell in love with Rabbit Hayes and her wonderfully funny, quirky, idiosyncratic Irish family the moment I picked up Anna McPartlin's brilliant novel. It's a testament to Anna's beautiful screenplay that we've been able to pull together such an amazing cast and crew to create a film bursting with love and loss, wit and warmth, music and laughter."

© Jack English Slow Horses' Ruth Bradley will also star

Meanwhile, Author Anna McPartlin said: "Rabbit Hayes has always been about love, laughter and hope. Adapting her story for the screen has been a dream come true, and sharing that joy with such an incredible team, both on and off screen, has been the greatest gift. This one's deeply personal."

Producer Jessie Fisk added: "The Last Days Of Rabbit Hayes is a tonic to the usual stories of loss," added Fisk. "Instead of breaking us, it celebrates the joy of life, the strength of family, and the power of laughter."