Prime Video's 'smash hit' sequel with The Buccaneers star looks utterly unmissable

Calling all romance drama fans! Prime Video's movie sequel Your Fault: London, following its "smash hit" debut My Fault: London, is officially on the way – and judging by the first-look images, it's set to be unmissable for romance lovers everywhere. Based on Mercedes Ron's bestselling Culpables trilogy (My Fault, Your Fault, Our Fault), the books were first adapted into the Spanish series Culpa Mia, starring Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara, before being reimagined in a British version with The Buccaneers' Matthew Broome and A Good Girl's Guide to Murder's Asha Banks.

As someone who's followed the franchise closely and watched both the Spanish and British adaptations, I can safely say the UK version is my favourite. While some themes may not be for everyone, directors Charlotte Fassler and Dani Girdwood do a fantastic job of making this a sophisticated, high-stakes romance – and Matthew Broome and Asha Banks shine as head-over-heels couple Nick and Noah. I can't wait to see what the second instalment has in store.

© Sophie Williams,Prime Video Prime released a first look of the sequel Fans react to the first-look Sharing the new images on Instagram, Prime Video wrote: "We know you've all been waiting for this... here's your first look at Noah and Nick's next chapter in Your Fault: London." Fans quickly filled the comments with excitement. One person wrote: "NEVER IN MY LIFE HAVE I WATCHED A MOVIE SO MANY TIMES.. they need a tv show," while another added: "JUST 2 PHOTOS AND YOU BROKE THE INTERNET. THE POWER THEY HOLD…" Meanwhile, a third person penned: "I think I watched the first movie a million times. I'm SO READY!"

© Sophie Williams,Prime Video The new movie will chart Nick and Noah's journey as they start living separate lives What is Your Fault: London about? Picking up from the first movie, we find Nick and Noah are both embarking on "life-changing adventures" that threaten to pull them apart. The official synopsis continues: "Nick [is] in business with his father and Noah [is] starting a fresh chapter at Oxford University. Now living separate lives and meeting new people, they find themselves entangled in temptations, rivalries and betrayals, and their bond is tested like never before. As secrets unravel and temptation rises, they must fight to hold on to each other – or risk losing everything."

WATCH: My Fault: London Official Trailer

© Kevin Baker ,Amazon MGM Studios Enva Lewis reprises her role as Noah's friend, Jenna Your Fault: London sees the return of main stars Asha Banks (A Good Girl's Guide to Murder) as Noah and Matthew Broome (The Buccaneers) as Nick. Other cast members reprising their roles include Eve Macklin (Brooklyn, Wrath of Man) as Ella, Ray Fearon (Beauty and the Beast, Barbie) as William, Enva Lewis (How to Have Sex) as Jenna, Kerim Hassan (Obsession, Champion) as Lion and Sam Buchanan (Back to Black, Such Brave Girls) as Ronnie.

© Amazon MGM Studios Matthew Broome and Asha Bankswill be joined by four new cast members Who stars in Your Fault: London? Rounding out the cast in brand-new roles are Louisa Binder (Hotel Portofino, Quentin Blake's Box of Treasures), Joel Nankevis (Beast of War, Dark Arcadia), Scarlett Rayner (Trying, Silverpoint, Sexy Beast) and Orlando Norman (Tummy Monster, Silo, Eric). Louisa will play Sophia, a "beautiful and ambitious" young woman who sets her sights on Nick when she starts working at Leister Enterprises; Joel will play Michael, a "confident and patient" Oxford student who forms an immediate friendship with Noah while secretly wanting more; Scarlett will play Briar, a "seemingly kind but secretly manipulative" master strategist who befriends Noah at Oxford with hidden motives; and Orlando will play Cruz, Ronnie's right-hand man in the underground racing world.

© Amazon Prime Video The stars confirmed the third film with matching tattoos A third film is in production already Back in September, Prime Video announced that the third and final film, Our Fault: London, has begun filming and will focus on the third book of Mercedes Ron's bestselling Culpables trilogy. While we haven't had a full cast list confirmed, Prime Video has announced Matthew Broome and Asha Banks will reprise their beloved lead roles yet again.

Your Fault: London will premiere exclusively on Prime Video sometime in 2026.