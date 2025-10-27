Channel 5's latest period drama, The Forsytes, has gone down a treat with viewers, who are loving the sumptuous costume series about the titular wealthy stockbroking family in 19th century London. The six-part series, which is adapted by Poldark creator Debbie Horsfield, is set in late-Victorian England and chronicles the romances, family bonds and ambitions of the Forsytes. The show boasts a seriously impressive cast, including BAFTA winner Francesca Annis (Flesh and Blood), Tuppence Middleton (Downton Abbey: A New Era) and also marks a reunion between Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson and writer Horsfield.

The story tackles universal themes of love, duty, lust and family, and so it's no surprise that there have been several adaptations over the years. But what exactly is it based on? Keep reading to find out more.

© Mammoth Screen/ITV/MASTERPIECE The Forsytes is based on John Galsworthy's early 20th-century generation-spanning novel series

What is The Forsytes based on?

The series is a reimagining of John Galsworthy's early 20th-century generation-spanning novel series, The Forsyte Saga, which chronicles the lives of the wealthy Forsyte family in England. The series, which is a work of fiction, is divided into three trilogies: The Forsyte Saga, A Modern Comedy and End of the Chapter, and consists of nine books in total and several interludes (short stories). The story spans 50 years, from 1886 to 1936, beginning with The Man of Property, the first part of the Forsyte Saga, which was published in 1906. Its sequel, In Chancery, was published in 1920, while the first interlude came in 1918. The final novel, Over the River, was released posthumously in 1933.

© Mammoth Screen & MASTERPIECE Frances Forsyte (Tuppence Middleton), Jolyon Forsyte Jr (Danny Griffin)

Galsworthy won the 1932 Nobel Prize in Literature for his work, which features universal themes of love, betrayal and loyalty, as well as social change in Victorian and Edwardian England. The books have been adapted several times for radio, film and television over the years, including 1925's silent film, The White Monkey, and the 1949 film, That Forsyte Woman.

© 2024 Mammoth Screen Limited / © 5 Broadcasting Limited The series follows the wealthy Forsyte family in England

WATCH: Are you watch The Forsytes?

What is The Forsyte Saga about?

The novel series follows the lives and relationships of the Forsytes, a wealthy family living in 19th century England. One of the leading characters is Soames Forsyte, an ambitious solicitor in the second generation of the family, who is married to the beautiful Irene.

© Sean Gleason/Mammoth Screen/MASTERPIECE Millie Gibson and Joshua Orpin star in the new series

In Channel 5's adaptation, the story follows rival cousins Jolyon (Danny Griffin) a free-thinking artist, and Soames (Joshua Orpin), a ruthless businessman, who are fighting for control of the family firm. But their stable lives – including Jolyon's marriage to widower and queen of high society Frances (Tuppence Middleton) – are suddenly thrown into jeopardy when two women come into their lives. While Jolyon grapples with the unexpected reappearance of his former lover, Louisa (Eleanor Tomlinson), a lady's maid-turned-dressmaker, Soames is captivated by beautiful dancer Irene (Millie Gibson).

Most notable adaptations

In 1967, the novels were adapted for the small screen for the first time with the BBC's classic black and white, 26-episode series, The Forsyte Saga, starring Eric Porter, Joseph O'Conor, Kenneth More, Nyree Dawn Porter and Susan Hampshire, the latter of whom returns to the world of the Forsytes in the role of dowager Lady Carteret in Channel 5's adaptation.

© ITV/Shutterstock Gina Mckee, Lee Williams, Damian Lewis and Emma Griffiths Malin in ITV's The Forsyte Saga

The story was adapted for the small screen again by ITV in 2002. The drama, which ran for two seasons, starred Damien Lewis and Gina McKee.

The Forsytes airs on Channel 5. New episodes air on Mondays at 9pm.