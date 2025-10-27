The Forsytes review: Downton Abbey meets Bridgerton in this sumptuous 6-part costume drama

If you're a Downton Abbey fan who has found yourself wanting more cheesy drama, lusty romance and a Bridgerton-style narrator, then you're in luck. The Forsytes, Channel 5's new period drama adapted from John Galsworthy's early 20th-century generation-spanning novel series, is just that. Like Julian Fellowes' long-running franchise, The Forsytes follows the lives of an upper-class family, during a time of social change and certainly delivers when it comes to emotional intensity and sweeping romance. But with Poldark creator Debbie Horsfield at the helm, who turned Captain Ross into a national heartthrob with his shirtless scenes, viewers won't be surprised to see bare-chested men and a healthy dose of steam.

Galsworthy's novels have been continually adapted for the small screen, which is no surprise given its timeless themes of passion, duty and family. In 1967, the novels were adapted for the small screen for the first time with the BBC's classic black and white, 26-episode series, before ITV's modern remake in 2002, which starred Damien Lewis and Gina McKee. The new six-parter, once again, follows the Forsytes, a successful stockbroking family living in late-Victorian London who are torn between duty and love. This time, writer Debbie gives more weight to the female roles, with characters like Frances (Tuppence Middleton), who is merely a name in the novel's family tree, one third of a delicate love triangle, a central storyline in the show.

© 2024 Mammoth Screen Limited / © 5 Broadcasting Limited Frances (Tuppence Middleton) and Jolyon (Danny Griffin) in The Forsytes

The story begins with rival cousins Jolyon (Danny Griffin) a free-thinking artist, and Soames (Joshua Orpin), a ruthless businessman, fighting for control of the family firm. But their stable lives – including Jolyon's marriage to widow and queen of high society Frances – are thrown into jeopardy by two chance encounters. While Jolyon wrestles with the sudden reappearance of his former lover, Louisa (Eleanor Tomlinson), a lady's maid-turned-dressmaker, Soames is captivated by the beautiful but unsuitable dancer Irene (Millie Gibson).

© Mammoth Screen/ITV/MASTERPIECE The Forsytes is an adaptation of John Galsworthy's 20th-century generation-spanning novel series

At the helm of the family is formidable matriarch Ann (Francesca Annis), whose wisdom, influence and respect for tradition is reminiscent of Downton's Dowager Countess, played by the late Maggie Smith. While the entire ensemble cast are brilliant, Fiona Button is hilarious as Irene's stuffy and social-climbing stepmother Mrs. Clarissa Heron and is a highlight of the first episode. It's also worth mentioning the electric chemistry between Soames actor Joshua and Irene actress Millie, whose slow-burn romance is nicely teased in the premiere.

WATCH: The trailer for The Forsytes

Naturally, like many great period dramas, the opening episode features a grand high society ball, celebrating the 18th birthday of June, Frances' daughter from her first marriage. Of course, there's a dramatic announcement which fuels the family feud, and a moment of tension when Jolyon finds former flame Louisa coming down the grand staircase, having been called upon to fix a last-minute fashion emergency.

© Mammoth Screen & MASTERPIECE Rival cousins Soames (Joshua Orpin) and Jolyon Forsyte Jr (Danny Griffin) fight for control of the family business

While the costumes are certainly lavish and a feast for the eyes, the drama has a slightly unnatural glow, with every shot featuring a bright and glossy sheen. It also packs a lot into the first episode and feels slightly rushed, which is perhaps unsurprising given there's only six episodes in the first season and a lot of story to get through. What's for certain is there's plenty more elicit romance, heartbreak, betrayal and family drama to come, all of which has been teed up nicely by the opening episode.

The Forsytes really has come at the perfect time. Hot on the heels of Downton Abbey's third and final film and in the gap between seasons of Netflix's steamy phenomenon Bridgerton, Channel 5's latest release is exactly what we need right now.

© Sean Gleason/Mammoth Screen/MASTERPIECE The series is adapted by Poldark writer Debbie Horsfield

