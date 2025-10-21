Viewers praise 'brilliant' new 6-part period drama with Downton Abbey star

Channel 5's new period drama, The Forsytes, which comes from Poldark screenwriter Debbie Horsfield, arrived on our TV screens on Monday night, and viewers have wasted no time giving their verdict on social media. The six-parter, which is an adaptation of John Galsworthy's novel series The Forsyte Saga, is set in late-Victorian England and follows the lives of four generations of a wealthy family of stockbrokers living in London. Galsworthy's novels were last adapted for television over 20 years ago with ITV drama, The Forsyte Saga, starring Damien Lewis and Gina McKee. The most recent adaptation also features an impressive cast list, including BAFTA winner Francesca Annis (Flesh and Blood) and Tuppence Middleton (Downton Abbey: A New Era).

Period dramas have become an increasingly popular genre in recent years, which is hardly surprising with shows like Bridgerton and The Buccaneers giving the genre a modern makeover with lavish costumes, soap-style drama, steamy scenes and themes of female empowerment. As a huge fan of the genre myself, I think The Forsytes has come at the perfect time as we wait for the new season of Bridgerton. If you love cheesy drama, sumptuous costumes and slow-burn romances, The Forsytes won't disappoint. Keep reading to find out what viewers have said.

© Instagram/@channel5_tv Viewers have praised the show on social media What have viewers said about The Forsytes? Viewers who tuned into the opening episode have praised the show on social media, with some saying they were "loving" the drama already, while others commented on the dramatic cliffhanger ending. But don't worry, no spoilers here! Taking to X, one viewer penned: "Just watched the first one and already can't wait for the 2nd one," while another added: "Omg what an episode and what a cliffhanger." A third viewer hailed the episode as "brilliant," adding: "Can't wait till next week," while another agreed, writing: "That was so good omgggg, I cannot wait for next week!!"

WATCH: The trailer for The Forsytes

© Mammoth Screen & MASTERPIECE The series follows an upper-class family of stockbrokers in late 1800s London What to expect from The Forsytes The series tracks the romances, family bonds and ambitions of the Forsytes, an upper-class family of stockbrokers in late 1800s London. The synopsis continues: "Sticklers for tradition and status, the older Forsytes prize duty and reputation above all else, whilst the younger members rail against the rigidity of family expectations. The question of who will take over the family firm puts Soames Forsyte and his cousin Jolyon in conflict just as their lives are turned upside down by the arrival of two remarkable women. Ultimately, each Forsyte family member grapples with the same dilemma –is it better to be ruled by the head or the heart?"

© Mammoth Screen & MASTERPIECE The show boasts a star-studded cast Who stars in The Forsytes? The cast boasts an impressive list of stars, including Francesca Annis as matriarch Ann and Tuppence Middleton as Frances Forsyte. They're joined by Stephen Moyer (True Blood) as Jolyon Forsyte Sr., Jack Davenport (The Morning Show) as James Forsyte, Danny Griffin (Fate: The Winx Saga) as Jo Forsyte Jr., Eleanor Tomlinson (One Day) as Louisa Byrne, Millie Gibson (Doctor Who) as Irene Heron and Joshua Orpin (Titans) as Soames Forsyte.