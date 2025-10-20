Meet the cast of The Forsytes: the new period drama Bridgerton fans will love – and its stunning London filming locations

Period dramas remain one of TV's most beloved genres, thanks to the outstanding success of shows like Downton Abbey, Bridgerton, Outlander, Poldark and The Buccaneers. But there's a new contender arriving on Channel 5 – and it's set to rival them all. The Forsytes is based on John Galsworthy's Nobel Prize-winning novel series and follows the lives of a wealthy family in Victorian London. Spanning six episodes, the story charts four generations of the Forsytes as they grapple with the clash between tradition and personal desire. When young cousins Soames and Jolyon go head-to-head over control of the family's stockbroking firm, Forsyte & Co, they face the ultimate dilemma: should you follow your head or your heart?

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "I'm personally very excited about this one. Not only is the show penned by acclaimed screenwriter Debbie Horsfield, who created the BBC's hit period drama Poldark, starring Aidan Turner, but it's based on Nobel Prize-winning material, which was last adapted for television over 20 years ago in ITV's The Forsyte Saga, starring Damian Lewis. It's about time the novels were adapted for the small screen again, and I can't wait!"

© Mammoth Screen & MASTERPIECE James Forsyte (Jack Davenport) and Jolyon Forsyte Sr (Stephen Moyer) What is Channel 5's The Forsytes about? Written by Debbie Horsfield (Poldark), the series follows the powerful Forsyte family, who are constantly torn between societal duty and individual happiness.

© Mammoth Screen & MASTERPIECE Soames Forsyte (Joshua Orpin) and Jolyon Forsyte Jr (Danny Griffin) The synopsis reads: "Money and society dictate the rules in rapidly-changing Victorian London, where four generations of the wealthy Forsyte family of stockbrokers navigate high-risk investments and the even higher expectations of making the right marital match. In this reimagining of John Galsworthy's Forsyte novels, desire, ambition and betrayal all boil down to the eternal dilemma: should one be ruled by the head or the heart?"



WATCH: The Forsytes Trailer

© Mammoth Screen & MASTERPIECE Eleanor Tomlinson plays Louisa Byrne It continues: "Married Jolyon contends with the reappearance of his former lover, Louisa (Eleanor Tomlinson), a lady's maid-turned-dressmaker, while daughter June (Justine Moore) falls for a penniless architect. Soames, meanwhile, is enchanted by the beautiful and free-spirited dancer Irene (Millie Gibson)."



© Mammoth Screen/ITV/MASTERPIECE The Forsytes boasts a starry cast Meet the star-studded cast With Poldark creator Debbie Horsfield at the helm, it's no surprise the cast is packed with familiar faces from the period drama world. Francesca Annis (Flesh and Blood, Lillie) plays Ann, the strong-minded matriarch of the Forsyte family, while Stephen Moyer (True Blood) plays Jolyon Snr, the eldest son and head of the family stockbroking firm, Forsyte & Co.

© Mammoth Screen & MASTERPIECE Frances Forsyte (Tuppence Middleton) and Jolyon Forsyte Jr (Danny Griffin) His bohemian son, Jolyon Jnr, is played by Danny Griffin (Fate: The Winx Saga, The Gentleman), whose wife, Frances, is portrayed by Tuppence Middleton (Downton Abbey: A New Era).

© Sean Gleason/Mammoth Screen/MASTERPIECE Millie Gibson plays Irene and Joshua Orpin plays Soames Justine Moore (Without Sin) plays their daughter, June, while Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark, One Day) plays Louisa Byrne, a Soho dressmaker and Jolyon Jr's first love interest. Jack Davenport (Pirates of the Caribbean, The Morning Show) takes on the role of James, Ann's competitive younger son. James' ambitious son, Soames, is played by Joshua Orpin (Home and Away, Titans), who falls in love with dancer Irene Heron, portrayed by Millie Gibson (Doctor Who, Coronation Street).

© Harry Dempster/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Susan Hampshire played Fleur opposite Eric Porter's Soames Forsyte in the 1967 BBC TV adaptation The cast also includes Tom Durant-Pritchard (The Crown, Miss Scarlet) as Monty Dartie, James' son-in-law, and Josette Simon OBE (Anatomy of a Scandal, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy) as Mrs. Ellen Parker Barrington, a wealthy heiress and family friend. Jamie Flatters (The School for Good and Evil, Avatar: The Way Of Water) plays architect Philip Bosinney and Owen Igiehon (Disclaimer) plays lawyer Isaac Cole. Finally, Susan Hampshire OBE, who starred in the 1967 BBC adaptation of The Forsyte Saga, returns to the franchise nearly 60 years later as Lady Carteret.

© Mammoth Screen/ITV/MASTERPIECE St Mary Redcliffe Church served as a terrific filming location The Forsytes filming locations, revealed While the show is set in Victorian London, the Channel 5 period drama was filmed primarily in Bristol. Production was based at The Bottle Yard Studios between Hartcliffe and Whitchurch, with multiple locations around the city transformed into charming 19th-century neighbourhoods. The popular Christmas Steps, near the city centre, were used as the Parisian setting of 1880s Montmartre, while St Mary Redcliffe Church, All Saints Lane, Denmark Street, Orchard Lane, Hobbs Lane, Frog Lane and Frogmore Street became the bustling streets of Soho, complete with horse-drawn carriages and street markets.

© Mammoth Screen/ITV/MASTERPIECE Arnos Vale Cemetery became a boxing ring Tailor's Court hosted a café scene, while Blaise Castle and Ashton Court Estate were used for park and polo sequences. Arnos Vale Cemetery was transformed into an atmospheric boxing ring while the elegant Goldney House at the University of Bristol stood in for a gentlemen's club. Adela Straughan, Bristol Film Office Manager, said: "There are few UK cities that can contend with what Bristol has to offer lavish period dramas like The Forsytes. From Clifton's breathtaking architecture to secluded Georgian squares, the range of settings we can supply is outstanding." The Forsyte Saga adaptation wasn't the only period drama to deem Bristol an excellent filming location, as the BBC's upcoming series The Other Bennet Sister also filmed on location on Orchard Street at the same time back in June 2025. As someone who grew up in and around these locations, I'm so excited to see how many familiar places I can spot on screen – and I can't think of a better city to offer a more historic atmosphere than my hometown.

© Martin Blank/TV Times/Future Publishing via Getty Images Damian Lewis, Beatriz Batarda and Emma Griffiths Malin starred in the BBC adaptation Has The Forsyte Saga been adapted before? John Galsworthy's source material was so good, it's been adapted multiple times – including ITV's 2002 TV series The Forsyte Saga starring Damian Lewis and Gina McKee, a radio dramatisation featuring Jessica Raine and Joseph Millson, and a 1967 BBC series starring Eric Porter, Kenneth More and Nyree Dawn Porter.



How to watch The Forsytes

The Forsytes will air on 5 (formerly Channel 5) on Monday 20 October at 9pm. It will premiere on MASTERPIECE