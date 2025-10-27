The wellness ritual Robson Green swears by after being on 'pathway to death'

Grantchester's Robson Green has admitted that he was once on the "pathway to death" before replacing drug and alcohol use with a wellness ritual. Speaking candidly to The Times, Robson revealed that as his career took off in the '90s, he struggled with alcohol and drug use. "Alcohol used to be my friend and cocaine used to be my friend," the actor said in the interview. He then went on to reveal that his therapist told him he "had two pathways: one to health or you can go on a pathway to death". "Cold water swimming is now my friend," Robson said, explaining that the wellness ritual has become part of his routine.

Robson shares Grantchester finale update

The actor is also set to wrap up his time on the show, Grantchester, with the 11th season set to premiere next year. During his interview with The Times, he also confirmed he would be playing a serial killer in a new TV drama but didn't reveal the show. He also ruled out appearing on Strictly or I'm a Celebrity…

While he won't be hitting the dancefloor or jungle any time soon, Robson recently gave fans an update on filming as they wait for the 11th season to premiere. Earlier this year, TV bosses announced that the fan favourite detective series would be coming to an end after 11 seasons with Robson and Rishi Nair set to reprise their starring roles as DI Geordie Keating and Reverend Alphy Kottaram one last time.

The show has been on air for over a decade, with House of Guinness actor James Norton initially co-starring with Robson in the role of Sidney Chambers from 2014 to 2019, before Tom Brittney joined as the new vicar, Will Davenport, and was later replaced by Rishi. It's currently unknown when exactly the final series of the show is set to be released.

WATCH: Grantchester season 10 trailer

However, as fans eagerly await the final forthcoming season, Robson took to Instagram in September to give an update on filming: "Halfway through our final series of Grantchester and I've had one of the detective lightbulb moments. See what I did there. The wonderful thing about this team is that they are ruthlessly focused and they have so much passion along with the fact that they care and nothing else matters!" The post included four black and white snaps of Robson on set as the cast film their 11th and final season.

© ITV Robson Green will be bidding Grantchester farewell after the final season airs

While the reason for the show's ending has not been disclosed, Robson previously said that "all good things must come to an end" in an Instagram post shared after the announcement. "You know what they say.... all good things must come to an end. Being part of the final series of Grantchester has been one of the greatest honours and privileges of my life," penned the actor.